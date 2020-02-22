The gentle villain

22 February 2020 11:13 IST

Professional footballer, art teacher and a fight master Rambo Stanly wears different hats with aplomb

He’s a professional footballer and an art teacher for differently abled children and now a fight master and stunt choreographer. Rambo Stanly aka Ramly is a popular character in Fort Kochi, who often associates himself with social causes.

The 36-year-old usually dresses in military fatigues, because he loves the army, and sports a long beard and a man bun. Tall and muscular, Ramly makes heads turn and that could be why he was selected for a film role.

In 2012, he participated in an audition for Action Khiladi, an adventure reality show on Kairali Channel and was declared winner.

“At the event, stunt master Mafia Sa

si asked me to work as his assistant,” says Ramly, adding that he began getting roles in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. His first film was Salaam Kashmir (2013) and he directed a fight scene in Oru Kadathanadan Katha, which released last year.

Ramly had a tough childhood and “big dreams of becoming a scientist or an army man. That’s reason why I dress in military clothes,” he says. He dropped out of a science course in St Albert’s College and began working as a mason to contribute to the family. At the same time, he had been playing cricket and was invited to play in matches. ““I was a fast bowler and played for Kanampally Cricket Club, Vaduthala.”

Unfortunately he was injured during the Ranji Trophy selections. Dejected, he turned to football and coached under famous Rufus D’Souza. Simultaneously he joined martial arts classes in Palluruthy and Michael Johnson’s dance classes in Moolamkuzhy where he learnt cinematic, western and traditional dance styles. Playing professional football and performing at social events began fetching him a small income.

Art was another calling. A self-taught artist, he began teaching painting and sculpting to children at Agostino Vicini Special School in Mundamveli.

“Now that I have proved myself in these fields, I get regular work. Till then it was a struggle,” says Ramly, who is looking forward to his next release Vardha Samurai. In this Kannada film, which releases in March, he plays villain.