Life & Style

Rajni Ohria live on @thehinduweekend Instagram

The founder of Ohria Ayurveda will discuss clean haircare rituals and give us a quick tutorial on marma points

This Sunday, Weekend’s beauty and wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai, talks about hair care with Rajni Ohria, the founder of Ohria Ayurveda. Ohria has always practised clean beauty rituals, be it face massages with cold pressed oils or colouring her hair with henna. With her brand, she not only brings clean beauty to your doorstep — with an array of creams, oils, shampoos and conditioners — but also provides tools that bring into focus ancient Indian rituals that were till now lost to modern Indians. Be it the Kansa wand for face and body massages, or copper Netra cups to clean the eyes, Ohria’s intention is to make wellness accessible to all.

During the Insta Live today, Rai will discuss haircare rituals with Ohria, including using natural hair colours, hair oils, home-made hair masks and oils. Get ready to learn recipes made from kitchen ingredients, how to use Ayurvedic herbs and the benefits of oil massage.

Ohria will also give us a quick tutorial on marma points around the head and the ears, how to stimulate them, and the associated benefits, ranging from beauty to anxiety relief.

This Sunday’s (May 17) edition of the #lockdownwithweekend series featuring Rajni Ohria is at 5 pm IST on @thehinduweekend. Click here

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 2:09:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/rajni-ohria-live-on-thehinduweekend-instagram/article31606555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY