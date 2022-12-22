Rahul Dua takes a caravan ride with a bag full of stories and jokes

December 22, 2022 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Rahul Dua has been travelling across cities for a month now, stopping his caravan along the way to present his comedy act Oh Hello! He is excited since it is the last tour of Oh Hello!, then he moves on to create his next act.

In Hyderabad after two years, for a show at Shilpakala Vedika on December 23, Rahul, while chatting over the phone, says that it has been an eventful journey.

Rahul says, “Oh Hello, with a mix of English and Hindi, has evolved over the years. The piece is tighter and packed with contemporary matters, including COVID-19; It is predominantly in Hindi but even someone who doesn’t understand the language will be able to enjoy the show.”

Skipping the air travel route, Rahul chose a caravan journey to fulfil his father’s dream, film a vlog and share stories. Calling it a small tribute to his (late) father, he explains,“It was my dad’s desire to travel across India in a caravan. Unfortunately, we lost him in 2020.”

His chauffeur-driven recreation vehicle is a portable home with a kitchen, washroom and bed. Beginning from his hometown Ludhiana, he travelled to Amritsar and Chandigarh followed by Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. His shows have staggered to ensure the journey is not tiring. After Hyderabad, he takes a 10-day break for the New Year and resumes the caravan show tour on January 6, 2023. It ends in February.

With an element of stand-up, his travel videos are a city’s sightseeing guide including information on tourist spots and food joints. He plans to channelise his stand-up acts like a web series, with the documented episodes being released weekly on his YouTube channel.

Two years ago, his aim had been to double his social media numbers and diversify into a new field, besides stand-up acts. “By God’s grace and a bit of my effort, they have been fulfilled,” he says.

His follower count on Instagram, which was hovering around 80,000 in January 2020, is now touching 4,00,000. As far as diversification is concerned, he will be hosting Shark Tank India Season 2 to air on Sony television and simulcast on SonyLiv app platform from January 2, 2023. Evaluating from a comedic standpoint has been his USP as a host. With a ‘funny lens on’ besides asking questions to the pitchers and entrepreneurs, his fun elements add zing to the show.

“I hope the psychology of uncertainty and the fear of the unknown that had engulfed us all for two years will reduce and we are relaxed and positive as we enter into a New Year,” he hopes.

Rahul Dua presents his comedy special Oh Hello! at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on December 23; Tickets: bookmyshow.com