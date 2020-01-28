Rahul Dua’s show just for laughs

Rahul Dua new solo show Oh Hello! was staged last weekend. Weaving in three different stories, the show is for those who have a big appetite for humour.

Pretty excited to be in the city, Rahul says, “This was is the first time I am bringing my solo special to Hyderabad.” The show is proof of his changed style; narrating how he has evolved from telling jokes to stories. Reluctant about revealing more , he shares that the stories are true, weird and funny.

Most comics evoke laughter by going nostalgic about their childhood experiences and stories of their youth. Rahul’s approach is different, he says; the stories have travelled with him over the years. “Some stories have been with me since I was three and some are as fresh as from last year.” His material comes from his observations and incidents that he used to note down; he has put them together such that they reveal aspects of his personality. “Basically they are about me getting stuck in awkward situations and circumstances and how I have come out of them or deal with the situations. By the end, people will know something about me and also on how to respond if they face a similar situation.” Will people also take any life lessons from this show? “No!” he retorts. “This show is pure entertainment; you will forget your stress then and you can review it later. It is not meant make any change in your persona or perspective but only provide fun.”

Think of a guy next door, an ordinary guy who is not so good at studies, doesn’t have any other skills and cannot woo girls. He feels 80 per cent of the audience can relate to this narrative that’s why these contemporary stories are enjoyed by youngsters and adults alike.

Prior to turning a standup comic, Rahul had been an investment banker with Citibank. “All you need is one bad boss to make the change,” he laughs. Rahul worked in the banking sector for 18 months in Mumbai before he quit and moved move to Gurgoan where he managed time doing comic nights in parallel to his day job at Star TV. “Comedy was not a well paying profession,” he explains.

The drive to change profession comes from his love for the art form. “I haven’t loved anything this intensely besides my family,” he says recollecting his packed office after-hours. “After office at 7 pm, I would change clothes in the basement and take a metro to Noida to do a open mic set for just seven minutes and return again to office and go home. If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t travel so much.” He quit the job and gave himself a two-month break and continued comedy.

Post-Comicstaan, he travelled with the Dua-Suri Show Tour and is now on pan India tour with Oh Hello! He has set ambitious targets and hopes to double his social media numbers and diversify into something besides stand-up comedy.