Sourdough soil and basana sopuru risotto at Raaga
Aditi Dugar on the specially-curated seven course meal at the exhibition
How was the seven-course meal curated?
The idea was to translate the life cycle of producing cotton and coffee on to a plate. Each course is a nod to a stage of that process. Chef Rahul Sharma has creatively designed the menu to take your taste buds through that journey with texture, imagination and taste.
Soil: bread soil made with leftover sourdough
Seed: recreated coffee and cotton seed using miso
Fruit flower leaf: cotton and coffee leaves reimagined as ragi chips served with a popcorn porridge
A garden with sourdough soil | Photo Credit: akhildev.com
Ginning / pulping: chicken and seitan floss to show the process with Araku pepper sauce
Spinning / drying: kataifi to indicate spinning and drying along with grilled halloumi, pineapple and leeks
Dyeing / roasting: basana sopuru rice risotto with roasted garlic and mushrooms, served with beetroot and spring onion pesto
Weaving / ground coffee: a colourful marzipan wrap with Araku’s signature coffee mousse and strawberry preserve
Fruit flower leaf | Photo Credit: akhildev.com
Your favourite picks from the meal?
I love the Seed course, a beautiful mascarpone pie with cotton and coffee seeds made out of miso, heirloom tomatoes and lentil chips.
The Basana Sopuru Rice course is also very unique. A locally-consumed short grain rice that we source from Araku valley. This course is a surprise in every bite. I love the way the spring onion and beetroot pesto combines with roasted mushrooms and sunchoke chips.
Till December 11. The meal is priced at ₹4,000 plus taxes (+₹2,500 for wine pairing)
As told to Surya Praphulla Kumar