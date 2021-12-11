Life & Style

Sourdough soil and basana sopuru risotto at Raaga

The seven-course meal at Raaga   | Photo Credit: akhildev.com

How was the seven-course meal curated?

The idea was to translate the life cycle of producing cotton and coffee on to a plate. Each course is a nod to a stage of that process. Chef Rahul Sharma has creatively designed the menu to take your taste buds through that journey with texture, imagination and taste.

Soil: bread soil made with leftover sourdough

Seed: recreated coffee and cotton seed using miso

Fruit flower leaf: cotton and coffee leaves reimagined as ragi chips served with a popcorn porridge

A garden with sourdough soil

A garden with sourdough soil   | Photo Credit: akhildev.com

Ginning / pulping: chicken and seitan floss to show the process with Araku pepper sauce

Spinning / drying: kataifi to indicate spinning and drying along with grilled halloumi, pineapple and leeks

Dyeing / roasting: basana sopuru rice risotto with roasted garlic and mushrooms, served with beetroot and spring onion pesto

Weaving / ground coffee: a colourful marzipan wrap with Araku’s signature coffee mousse and strawberry preserve

Also read | Raaga, a sensory exhibition where coffee and cotton meet

Fruit flower leaf

Fruit flower leaf   | Photo Credit: akhildev.com

Your favourite picks from the meal?

I love the Seed course, a beautiful mascarpone pie with cotton and coffee seeds made out of miso, heirloom tomatoes and lentil chips.

The Basana Sopuru Rice course is also very unique. A locally-consumed short grain rice that we source from Araku valley. This course is a surprise in every bite. I love the way the spring onion and beetroot pesto combines with roasted mushrooms and sunchoke chips.

Till December 11. The meal is priced at ₹4,000 plus taxes (+₹2,500 for wine pairing)

As told to Surya Praphulla Kumar


