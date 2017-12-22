Swag se swagat to 2018

What a year 2017 has been, right? As we prepare to send it off (weeping over fake Black Label and vegetable manchurian at our respective terrace parties), should we not, as Bhaijaan suggests, say swagat to 2018 with swag?

Here’s what I’m looking forward to in the coming year.

Seaplane ride on the Cooum

We have been told that more than 106 waterways have been planned in our country. The Cooum has to be one of them. Add that to the selfless work done by the Sadhguru with regard to rejuvenating rivers, and voilà, there is nothing premature about my planning a seaplane ride over my beloved city with our neighbour Ambujam mami, sharing headphones blaring TMK’s latest hits.

Sri Sri will save the mountains

After the tremendous success of ‘Rally for Rivers’, not to be outdone, Sri Sri will kick off a ‘Meander for Mountains’ programme. Thanks to global warming, apparently, our great mountains are losing an inch in height every year. This campaign will have the seer (travelling in a souped-up sports-model tank), and his followers strengthening the foundations of various mountains with reinforced concrete to make sure they stop sinking.

Kangana and Hrithik will make up

The buzz-name of 2018 is going to be Kangoshan. Yes, you heard right. Hrithik and Kangana will make up on Koffee With Karan and become BFFs. We will realise the whole thing was a misunderstanding caused by aliens hacking into their mails to avenge Rakesh Roshan’s depiction of Jadoo. The Vatican, however, will sue Hrithik for his old tweet saying “I’d rather date d pope (sic).”

Taimur on Forbes List

Taimur Ali Khan will top the Forbes list of ‘Most Influential Babies in the World’, inching out AbRam SRK, Azad Rao Khan and Sambit Patra. K-Jo will immediately announce the remake of Amar Akbar Anthony with Taimur, Azad Rao and AbRam. Kajol will be signed for the Nirupa Roy character.

Rajini’s announcement

On his birthday, Rajini saar will finally make his long-awaited announcement about his entry into politics. It will read: “My way, different way. I will decide about politics next year. How is it?”

Patanjali Publishing

With the noodles, fairness creams, security, jeans and power sectors covered, nay conquered, Patanjali will foray into books. Their main area of interest will be fictional history and fictional science (not to be confused with historical fiction or science fiction). Subjects like peacock-tear fertility, bull-horn-thwarting of radioactivity, Porus’s defeat of Alexander, etc., will be dealt with comprehensively in these titles.

Mallya’s allowance will be increased

The King of Good Times is making do with a paltry £5,000 a week. That’s no way to treat our absconding style-ambassador. How do you expect him to buy new bikini briefs for his pool party? A crowd-sourced public service funding campaign will help increase his allowance to £7,500.

National Drink

There will be a stiff fight for the post of National Drink. It will be a ding-dong battle between gaumutra and thandai. TN will put up a strong fight with jigarthanda but eventually, thandai will win. Patriots everywhere will immediately insist that one must stand up while drinking thandai.

Arnab Goswami will win UNICEF’s Best-Ever News Anchor

Arnab Goswami will win his long-overdue UNICEF award for Best-Ever-Never-Ever-Ever Anchor in The Universe from Tretayugam Times to Times Now. His acceptance speech will begin ‘All of you, shut up ...’

Manushi Chhillar’s biopic

Responding to the public’s appetite for her sterling work in the field of fashion parading, the rights to Manushi Chhillar’s life story will be bought by YRF. Priyanka Chopra will be signed to play Manushi. Manushi herself will make a cameo appearance as Priyanka Chopra. Aamir Khan will play Jeff Bezos. But not in this movie.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist, humour writer and novelist. No one takes him seriously.