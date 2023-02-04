Prakriti Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary with a poetry recital

February 04, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

Elements of theatre and music merged as one at the recently-held poetry recital in view of Prakriti Foundation’s 25th anniversary. Artistes from Chennai-based Theatre Nisha added to the depth of the soulful poems by poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar, IFS, who was also present at the event.

The recital, that was held at the Raw Mango store, consisted of poems themed on love, passion and culture. “It was Prakriti Foundation that came up with the idea to render poetry through music, and I felt that it can promote poetry among the younger generation in an interactive way,” said Abhay.

Ranvir Shah, the founder trustee, spoke about the beginning of the foundation, known for its contribution to the arts. He recalled how it was started with a vision of fostering the growth and development of art communities within Chennai, later expanding its wings across India.

Said V Balakrishnan of Theatre Nisha: “We recited the poems by combining musical elements, so as to let the audience experience theatre.” He had picked lines from compilations such as Monsoon, A Poem of Love and Longing, The Alphabets of Latin America and Stray Poems, embellished with the tunes of the violin and flute.

The silver jubilee celebration was an opportunity for poetry lovers in the city to listen to poignant lines that were elevated to a whole new level thanks to music.