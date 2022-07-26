Prabha Khaitan Foundation launches Coimbatore chapter

The Coimbatore chapter plans to showcase writers and artists from the region

“We will be hosting authors, poets, performing artists, and theatre personalities from across India here in the city,” says Poonam Bafna, who is part of Ehsaas Women of Coimbatore, a special initiative of Kolkata-based Prabha Khaitan Foundation that facilitates events on women empowerment. Poonam and Roopa Mohandas of Ehsaas jointly bring the Coimbatore chapter of the foundation to empower art and literature scene here. “It’s time we had a regional presence,” says Anindita Chatterjee, executive trustee of the foundation in Kolkata who was in the city to launch the first programme of the foundation called Kitaab featuring the book launch of Usha Uthup’s biography translated by author Shristi Jha. Besides national personalities, the Coimbatore chapter would also focus on regional writers and artists and showcase their work. “ We have lined up authors like Shashi Tharoor, Sobha Tharoor, Barkha Dutt as well as Tamil writers from the region,” adds Poonam.

The cultural wing brings events like Sur Aur Saaz with singers, and musicians and Ek Mulakat with stalwarts from varied fields for a rendezvous on cultural and social issues.