Up your emoji game

You know those cute little emojis we all love to pepper our texts with? How would you like it if one of them suddenly arrived in the mail, with a cute little note too? Wouldn’t it be awesome to have someone express their feelings for you in a manner that could be saved and not just be lost in a flurry of messages? That’s exactly what PostMoji does.

The brainchild of 24-year-old Laksh Fomra, PostMoji officially launched towards the end of August 2017 and has been delivering emojis ever since. Printed on sunboards with personalised notes attached, they’ve become everyone’s favourite way of expressing themselves. From the quirky and universally favourite poop face, smirk, heart eyes to the sad face, PostMoji has a bunch of emojis up its sleeve to help you get your message across; albeit in a more tangible and physical manner.

All one needs to do is log onto their website, choose an emoji that they like, add a personalised message (250 characters) and check out with the delivery details. Voila! The company then prints the emoji onto a sunboard along with the message and ships it to the recipient. “The sunboard emojis are quite durable and the idea is that they’re long-lasting and can be used as decor too,” says Fomra.

Launched about four months ago, the company has already clocked in several sales, and according to Fomra, has been seeing a 2x growth each month. “The idea had been on my mind for a while now, and when I quit my job with a tech startup, I had time on my hands to build on the idea further. This felt very relevant for today’s world, given how digital today’s generation is. People barely write to each other,” he says, adding, “the goal is to let this generation find their expression again.”

The biggest trigger for PostMoji was when Fomra’s friend, who was in Switzerland, sent him a postcard. “I love receiving things in the mail. It’s a different story that her postcard reached me after she returned to the country,” he laughs.

While PostMoji has been receiving great feedback, the company also makes it a point to add festive special emojis every now and then. They recently wrapped up a round of Christmas specials, and are now working on a Valentine’s Day special set. “We found that the most popular emoji is the heart eyes one, followed by the celebration emoji. In fact, we recently had a client in Adelaide propose to his girlfriend in Gurgaon using one of our emojis. It’s heartening to see such response,” he says. The emojis are rather affordable, priced at ₹299 plus GST, and the festive sets are for ₹399 plus GST.

But why emojis we wonder? “It’s partly because I’m quite old school and at the same time as millennial as one can get. I’ve spent my entire career working at tech startups, and am on all the social media platforms possible. At the same time, I’m a regular 90s kid who loves the cartoons of that time, loves to receive letters and postcards, still owns a Walkman and loves everything vintage,” he says, adding, “Today, most people only send a message on WhatsApp and such platforms. And I don’t think they’re fulfilling enough. PostMoji is my way of bridging that gap between the two worlds. There’s a magic in receiving something in the mail. Let’s rekindle that.”