Pop-up shopping options in Chennai this weekend

17 September 2021 00:07 IST

From high fashion and heirloom jewellery to home decor — Looking to do some weekend shopping? Try these new pop ups

One for the monsoon

The maiden edition of Wild Milan, a pop up curated by T Eshitha and Siri Chandara presents creations by budding entrepreneurs who offer their products such as clothing, accessories, sustainable products and food, at pocket friendly prices.

Wild Milan’s maiden edition

The mission is to support small scale businesses and amplify sales, awareness and interaction of the customers with home grown businesses operating on social media. Spruhaa designs, Cotton crush, Au linen, Wubu Print and Inside Art are some of the participants.

The event is on September 18 and 19 at Fika, Adyar from 10 am to 8 pm. For details, call: 9884945459.

Heirlooms to wedding essentials

Monica Gidwani is back with her latest edition of Vimonisha, a limited edition soiree. This pop up presents everything from pret, couture, fine jewellery and accessories to wedding essentials and more.

This edition, we have Style Junkie, a Mumbai-based fashion brand known for contemporary designs and also Modern Heirlooms by Studio6 Jewels, Mumbai, who will present their line.

Vimonisha Festival edition

Nidhi Goenka from Chennai will be showcasing her collection of affordable designer wear. Alankrit by Manju Jalota, Lucknow, Dezires and ANA by Archana Reddy, Bengaluru and many other designers from across the country will be participating in the event.

Vimonisha’s festival edit is on September 18 and 19, at The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah from 11 am to 8 pm. For details, call: 9820043549.

Something from every city

Meena Bazaar Signature – Season 2021, an annual lifestyle exhibition organised by the charitable organisation Rajasthan Cosmo Club Foundation. brings fashion designers jewellers, artists and artisans from across the country and overseas. The event also contributes towards charitable initiatives supported by the foundation.

Meena Bazaar’s festival shopping edition

The latest edition includes 14 categories and 45 stalls with representation from 10 cities. Shoppers can choose from jewellery, home décor and fashion accessories, designer wear, footwear, personalised products, confectionery, ethnic wear, hand bags and apparel.

Meena Bazaar is on September 17 and 18 from 10 am to 8 pm, at Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam. Entry fee is ₹500.