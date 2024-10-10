Police Recruit School quarters in Coimbatore begins green drives to make the campus entirely carbon neutral

The bustling 40-acre campus of the Police Recruit School quarters at Pappanaickenpalayam, home to over 3000 families of city police personnel and ministerial staff, is set to turn into a carbon neutral campus. While the campus already boasts of 2000 native trees, another 1500 trees will be added in batches to nurture a thriving green belt with native tree species like neem, banyan, fig, pungan, jamun and poovarasu. “The total requirement to cut down on carbon emissions at the campus is 15,000 trees,” says V Balakrishnan IPS, City Police Commissioner who took the lead and initiated a pilot study to find the oxygen generating capacity of the existing trees on the Police Recruit School (PRS)quarters. With the help of experts, the study looked into the annual demand of oxygen and the quantum of oxygen produced by the existing greenery. “This will help bridge the gap and create oxygen-sufficient zones at the campus. It’s a part of a holistic drive planned to make the Coimbatore City Police green,” he explains and gives an example of how they have cut down usage of non-degradable items like plastic cups and cutlery at official events of the police department in the city. They have also created a green ambience adjacent to the library at the campus.

How does one contribute to cutting down on carbon footprint? Changing the way you travel is a good way to begin. When you cycle or walk, and use an electric scooter or bike, and prefer public transport over a car, you can make a difference. The door-to-door study explored the amount of fuel consumed by members in every household while they commuted to workplaces as well as the electricity consumption, amount of cooking fuels used, and the success of solid waste management at the campus.

“The oxygen requirement for an individual every day was calculated to arrive at the figure for one year. The carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles at the campus need to be at check. We have a to give a fillip to segregation of waste at source to cut down on waste sent to the landfill,” explains Balakrishnan adding that pollution in any form caused by human activities were taken into account to study the amount of carbon generated. “Since switching to an alternative clean energy source like solar involves long-term planning, we are compensating it by adding greenery. We want to also request the City Corporation to use our vacant spaces for their green drives.”

The campus already has Kaavalvanam, a flourishing Miyawaki forest with over 1000 trees where they have started documenting the bio-diversity, the birds and butterflies digitally which will eventually be brought out as a book.

They have also earmarked a bay at the PRS quarters to nurture art spaces where artists from the city repurpose discarded metals, plastics, tyres and wires, and turn them into sculptures. “We plan to rope in college students and start a massive waste collection drive at our police campuses to gather waste which can in turn be converted as an art installation. This will help create awareness among children to care for the environment.”

He sums up the objectives that aims to nurture more green spaces, and introduce eco-friendly measures wherever possible to cut down on plastics, and encourage artists to experiment with waste. “Green drives are sustainable in a decentralised set up when taken up by individual households, gated communities, apartment complexes and corporate campuses. This way, every individual has ownership and is responsible to make it a success. It gives a boost to the environment.”

The study funded by the Tamil Nadu Government aims to create awareness on environment issues. Some of the recommendations include nurturing a green belt and going in for clean energy efficient sources that are renewable like solar. he adds, “Achieving carbon neutrality is crucial for slowing down global warming and solving the energy crisis. Added perks are better air quality and beautiful landscapes.”

