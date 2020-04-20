Podcasts on happiness that could help you cope with COVID-19 lockdown

Staying indoors for a while? We have you covered. For your weekly podcasts, we have a list that might help you cope with the uncertain times we are living in. In the last two decades, researchers have been studying how we can counteract feelings of dissatisfaction. The field of positive psychology emerged. Happiness, which was in the realm of philosophy hitherto, is now a subject in psychology, too. Here are a few podcasts that talk about it.

10% Happier

This podcast is probably going to be there on most lists on happiness that you can find. For, the guests in Dan Harris’ show don’t just include experts and researchers but also some of the most renowned personalities like the Dalai Lama. Harris is a well-known American news correspondent for ABC News. Harris has covered the wars in Afghanistan, Israel, Palestine and Iraq, and produced investigative reports in Haiti, Cambodia, and the Congo. After an on-air panic attack in 2004, he turned towards meditation and neuroscience. He wrote a book from which the podcast borrows its name. The show is centred on meditation. In one of his recent episodes (‘How to Go Easy on Yourself in a Pandemic’), Harris interviews Kristin Neff, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin on self-compassion.

Episode length: Over one hour (on average). Available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, tenpercent.com and more.

Science of Happiness

Berkeley University’s Greater Good Science Centre launched the Science of Happiness podcast (hosted by Dacher Keltner) in early 2018. Within a year, it was downloaded around five million times. The title might suggest a theory-based approach to the subject of happiness in the episodes. Partly true. Along with the fascinating studies, we also get to hear from people who have put the research-based theories into practice. The guests on Science of Happiness includes Inside Out director Pete Docter, radio host Krista Tippett, musician Tommy Guerrero, comedian W. Kamau Bell, author Michael Pollan, and actor Daniel Wu. The show is doing a special series for the COVID-19 lockdown. One of the recent episodes was on staying close to your loved ones while physical-distancing.

Episode length: 15-plus minutes (on average). Available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, greatergood.berkeley.edu and more.

Happier With Gretchen Rubin

Gretchen Rubin’s a New York City lawyer-turned-writer. The Happier podcast, which she hosts with her sister Elizabeth Craft, shares thoughts on happiness and habits that can help us increase our positive state of mind. Rubin’s popular book The Happiness Project drew ideas on happiness from philosophy to pop-culture as well as from her personal experiences. The podcast’s similar to the book in this regard. Rubin believes that the key to happiness is reforming our habits. Hence, rather than commenting about the philosophical ideas on happiness or delving into the science of it, she focuses on our everyday activities. The podcast offers a lot of to-do lists that you can follow.

Episode length: 30-plus minutes (on average). Available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, gretchinrubin.com, and more.

Invisibilia

Well, National Public Radio’s Invisibilia isn’t a happiness podcast, per se. It doesn’t share hacks on improving your mindfulness or what to do when you feel dissatisfied. It, instead, explores the topics that shape human behaviour: the interaction between humans and computers, a blind man using echo-location to see the world among others. “Invisibilia has explored whether our thoughts are related to our inner wishes, our fears and how they shape our actions, and our need for belonging and how it shapes our identity and fuels our emotions over a lifetime. We investigate ways everyday objects can shape our worldviews, the effects we have on each other's well-being, and the various lenses we don,” hosts, Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin say about their show.

Episode length: 45-plus minutes (on average). Available on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, npr.org and more.