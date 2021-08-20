Playing with typography

20 August 2021 12:06 IST

From the kitchen to the living room, the alphabet can find a place in many ways, says Teja Lele Desai

From laptops and signages to books and shop fronts, we are surrounded by several typography styles. Put simply, typography is the art of arranging letters and text in ‘a way that makes the copy legible, clear, and visually appealing’. It involves the style of the font, appearance, and structure, and aims to convey specific messaging and create a certain impact.

If you are a typophile — a lover of the alphabet — and your p’s and q’s matter as much as the other things you are passionate about, then may we suggest typography-inspired décor in your home?

Here are eight ways you can get graphic and play with typography in your home:

On the wall

Hang calligraphic words that echo a sentiment close to your heart such as ‘believe’, ‘hero’, ‘family’, etc. Or you could go bold and use a single huge letter that has significance in your life. Another great idea is to put typography on wallpaper and have two design statements in one!

Alphabetical accessories

Bookends, paperweights, time zone clocks, candle holders, ampersand décor pieces — there are endless options when introducing typography through accessories. Apart from being able to buy many things online and offline, it’s also possible to DIY many of these.

In the kitchen

Take your love for the letter to the kitchen and use the refrigerator as a canvas. Adhesive or magnetic letters come in all shapes, colours and sizes (and we are not talking of kids’ alphabets!). To avoid them looking like a child’s board, you could make full words like ‘bakery’, ‘eat well’ or ‘bon appétit’.

Fun with furniture

Look for a statement piece such as chairs shaped as letters or a sofa with textual-printed upholstery. Coffee tables with laminated surfaces full of quotes or lyrics will be a bookworm’s delight. You could also print some, line the table and top it with a sheet of glass — this works well for people who like shifting their décor as they can keep changing as they like it.

Stack it up

For a subtle introduction, how about stacking coffee table books so that their spines create an interesting typographic effect? The effect will look better with a plain background so make sure the wall behind isn’t very loud or busy. Top with a candle and a vase of flowers. The best part about a coffee table display is that it can keep changing — you can rotate your books along with the seasons, perhaps?

Put it outside

A great way to let everyone know your love for the typed letter is to put typography outside the home. It could be your address and even a sign like ‘hello’ or ‘welcome’. You could get custom wooden or metal letters made or simply paint the letters on the wall. A ‘hola’ or ‘howdy’ hand-painted on the door can add colour and a touch of quirkiness.

Text to reflect

We love the idea of having an entire poem written on a mirror. You could get the text etched on the mirror or stick a translucent sticker with the poem on it.

Every time you look at yourself in the mirror, the lyrics will sing out to you. And what could be better than that?

On linen and fabrics

These days, there’s a wide variety of linen that helps you make a statement. Cushions, runners, tablecloths, and more — just keep scouring till you find a fabric that’s more your style and bring it home.

Words and sentences that mean much to you can become a part of your daily life if you make them a part of your décor. Seeing them around you is a sure-shot way to start the day on a good note.