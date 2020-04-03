How to make the most of grocery shopping during the lockdown

Need to do a grocery run? Wait before you grab your wallet and door keys — shopping during emergency situations like a pandemic lockdown needs the skills of an army general — and always a Plan B in case A goes flying out of the window. Here are some strategies that will help you make the best of your shopping time, between the stipulated hours, a fruitful experience.

Buy in quantities that will last you for at least a week or 10 days, because staying in is an essential requirement of the preventive measures.

Disappointed that your favourite products are sold out? Try and make do with substitutes. For example, tomato puree works just as well as fresh tomato in gravies. Fresh milk can easily be replaced with powdered dairy whitener or creamer in hot beverages. And coarsely ground desiccated coconut (available in most groceries) can stand in for the fresh variety in chutneys. You may surprise yourself with your inventiveness in the kitchen!

Make a list

Check your store cupboard, pantry and fridge first before you start making your shopping lists, to avoid over-buying or forgetting something. Remember, you are not planning for a picnic or party, so first list the practical requirements like flour, sugar, eggs and so on. Whether you are living alone or with family, choose a judicious mix of cook-and-serve and instant foods. Don’t be tempted to overstock perishables like readymade dosa batter — unless you want to spend a few weeks eating stuff that smells slightly off. And there’s only so much instant noodles seasoned with no-name spices that one can eat in a lifetime. Instead, go for long-lasting pulses and lentils like chana dal, which can be cooked in many ways. Vermicelli (sevai/semiyan) is another option that can be adapted into savoury and sweet recipes. Though writing them out may seem pernickety, lists help you to stay grounded when you are out shopping during lockdown, especially if you have more than one place to go.

Time is money

With strict rules on personal distance, and hygiene, be prepared to wait for at least half an hour before you are allowed into a store. Shops are required to be open from 6am to 2pm, so try and make an early start from home. Remember to have both currency notes and bank cards in your purse. Plastic is not always fantastic during emergencies, so keep plenty of loose change. But don’t be tempted to get rid of your spare coin collection during a shopping trip — counter clerks are human beings too. So don’t pay a bill for ₹500 with ₹5 coins — that’s just too cheap when there’s a queue of fellow lockdown shoppers snaking behind you. Or you could be digitally savvy and use contactless payment options like GooglePay.

Earn some brownie points

If you know of senior citizens or people with disability who may need help with their shopping, offer to do it for them. As public transport isn’t available, you could do your neighbour a good turn by car-pooling, saving fuel and time. Remember not to crowd in though. You will definitely earn some neighbourly goodwill to boot. If you are fond of ‘BOGOF’ (Buy One Get One Free) deals, you could split some of the surplus purchases with someone in need. Residents of apartment blocks could consider clubbing their home-delivery orders for things like drinking water, gas, and fresh milk, so that the delivery person makes fewer trips, and has an incentive to serve everyone safely.

Choose your store wisely

Check the travel time to each store before you set out, so that you don’t end up missing something. Don’t combine a trip to the butchery, fishmonger or poultry shop and grocery on the same day, as mutton, fish and chicken don’t keep well in the heat, and there’s no telling when you will be served.

Pharmacy alerts

If you or your family members are on long-term medication, make sure that you have enough medicines for the duration of the lockdown. Many pharmacies offer door delivery, but in case this is not possible, you could try calling ahead with your prescription, so that it can be picked up with minimum delay.