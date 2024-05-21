ADVERTISEMENT

Photographer Ragooty’s solo exhibition captures the link between body and soul

Published - May 21, 2024 02:59 pm IST

‘Dehee Deham’, the exhibition, is about viewing the body and the soul as one entity, says Ragooty

Anasuya Menon

Ragooty’s photographs on the festivals of Palakkad | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Freelance photographer Ragooty S explores the connection between the body and the soul in ‘Dehee Deham’, an exhibition of his photographs. The show, in two parts, has 16 boudoir photographs and 45 frames that capture street scenes, those taken during his travels and festivals of Palakkad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boudoir photographs convey his idea that the body and soul are not two entities, but one. “The body is seen as the physical vessel through which the soul experiences the world, but what if we viewed them as partners, each with its own voice and role. Why can’t we see the body as an active participant?” he asks.

Though Ragooty was not quite sure of the way people would respond to the photographs, he was pleasantly surprised. “I received positive feedback,” he says. The four ft/three ft photographs have been printed on canvas.

The rest of the photographs capture a range of people’s emotions. “I hail from Palakkad and have grown up seeing the festivals in the region. I have always wanted to showcase them through photographs,” he adds. The Onathallu, for instance, a traditional martial art and dance form, forms a part of Ragooty’s collection. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The exhibition is on till May 22 at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery from 11am to 7pm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US