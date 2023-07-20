Pets in India enjoy grooming services from the comfort of their homes

July 20, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:39 am IST

Any pet-owning household knows that grooming and salon visits for pets are non-negotiable. But before fresh-smelling coats and neatly-trimmed nails comes anxiety and confusion in planning the visit. What if the salons came to you?

Bruno’s Pet City, Chennai

Bruno, the golden retriever, bounds towards his groomers. With barks of joy and unmatched energy, he jumps into their arms after a short walk and is led into the Chennai-based Bruno’s Pet City van for his grooming session.

The mobile pet grooming service was launched in April 2020 by Divyabharathi S and is named after her pet dog. She now plans to expand to include their services at malls across Chennai as well.

The company has two vans, and each attends to around 12 pets every day. They groom cats, dogs, and sometimes, even birds! They offer packages ranging from Regular to Premium for pets of all sizes.

“Pet owners don’t have much time to take their pets to salons, so we started this service to provide quality pet grooming for all,” says Divyabharathi. They emphasise the use of organic products, with nutrients like Omega-3, Omega-6, and magnesium to improve and maintain coats and bone health of pets.

Pet Cartel On Wheels, Mumbai

The cheerful colours of the Bengaluru-based mobile pet grooming van are now a common sight in many pet-owning residential colonies of Mumbai. The Pet Cartel on Wheels van cruises around the city, stopping at scheduled locations for its appointments with pets of all types and sizes eagerly awaiting their pampering.

Started as an e-commerce pet store by Lakshminarayanan Reddy in Bengaluru, Pet Cartel then launched their mobile grooming service in 2023. Their second van service was launched in Mumbai and is doing well with multiple repeat bookings despite it being only two months since their launch.

“The idea was conceptualised during the pandemic,” shares Hiral Vasa, one of the founders. “Taking a pet to the groomer was not considered an emergency, but only a pet parent can understand how important it is,” she adds.

In addition to household dogs and cats, the groomers have seen multiple bookings for stray dogs and cats that frequent a particular colony and are cared for by the residents. College students frequently book such appointments, taking great care that these pets receive the grooming they need.

Flying Fur, Delhi

With 16 vans operating out of Delhi and multiple branches across the country, the bright yellow and blue vans of Flying Fur are at the forefront of mobile pet-grooming services in India. Having run their business for over six years, they have groomed more than 45,000 so far.

The company was started by Jessica Madan in 2016 to make grooming more convenient and hassle-free for busy pet parents in Delhi. With their appointments increasing drastically over the pandemic and then continuing to grow post-pandemic, Flying Fur has received nothing but positive responses from their clients.

“Our clientele is very particular about haircuts,” shares Jessica Madan, the owner and pet parent herself. “So our cuts have to be stylish and specific to each breed,” she adds.

Flying Fur offers a variety of treatments, like aromatherapy and spa packages, at par with those offered at studio salons. They provide specialised haircuts and baths depending on the pet’s breed and size. They offer discounts on grooming packages for Indie dogs.

They also boast a large franchise that spans Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Karnala and Panipat. Appointments can be scheduled via phone booking as well as through a portal on their website.

