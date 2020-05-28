Pet Pals Life & Style

Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Here are our formidable furry candidates available for adoption and sponsorship this week

Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Tom is a friendly and playful three-month-old kitty looking for a loving family to grow up with. He is vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Huggi is one-and-a-half year old. She wants to be your new best friend. Huggi is vaccinated and sterilised, she is waiting to meet you.

Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Zoey is great with other dogs and has a loving personality. Zoey has completed four months, is vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Dheera is six months old and is alert, active and exceptionally friendly. He will guard your home and your heart and is already vaccinated and sterilised.

Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Eesha is a sweet, unassuming girl. Because of an injury, she struggled to give birth naturally. She she was rushed to a local clinic by her community caretakers. After undergoing emergency surgery, she came to us for post-operative care. Eesha lost her puppies and due to an injured hind leg, she is currently unable to stand and move around. While she is slowly getting better, she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her. Please help Eesha get back on her paws by sponsoring the cost of her care and/or treatment. For more details, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 4:50:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/pets-are-available-for-adoption-and-sponsorship-from-humane-animal-society-in-coimbatore/article31695016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY