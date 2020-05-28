Animals for adoption in Coimbatore

Tom is a friendly and playful three-month-old kitty looking for a loving family to grow up with. He is vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Huggi is one-and-a-half year old. She wants to be your new best friend. Huggi is vaccinated and sterilised, she is waiting to meet you.

Zoey is great with other dogs and has a loving personality. Zoey has completed four months, is vaccinated and will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Dheera is six months old and is alert, active and exceptionally friendly. He will guard your home and your heart and is already vaccinated and sterilised.

Eesha is a sweet, unassuming girl. Because of an injury, she struggled to give birth naturally. She she was rushed to a local clinic by her community caretakers. After undergoing emergency surgery, she came to us for post-operative care. Eesha lost her puppies and due to an injured hind leg, she is currently unable to stand and move around. While she is slowly getting better, she still has a long road to recovery ahead of her. Please help Eesha get back on her paws by sponsoring the cost of her care and/or treatment. For more details, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.