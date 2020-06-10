Want a furry companion?

petpals Life & Style

The Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has some rescues who are ready to go home

Pushti: He needs a patient owner who has the time to make him feel safe and loved. At five months of age, he is vaccinated. Pushti will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Dharma

Dharma  

Dharma: At five months of age, this playful-young-boy is healthy and vaccinated. He will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Dalgona

Dalgona  

Dalgona: This delightful two and a half-month-old girl is looking for a loving family to grow up with. Vaccinated, she will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Mike

Mike  

Mike: He is friendlyand mischievous and wants to be your new best friend! Vaccinated, he will be sterilized at the appropriate age.

Honey

Honey  

Honey: After Honey’s community caretakers saw her get hit by a truck, they knew she had been badly hurt and immediately sought our help. While she has suffered some damage to her spine that may never fully heal, she is now beginning to respond to a supplemented diet and daily physiotherapy. She is also able to take a few steps on her own. To help Honey on her journey towards recovery, please consider sponsoring some, or all, of her care costs. For more details about Honey or any of our rescued pets, please call us on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.

