Pet photography catches on in Hyderabad

Nine-year-old Gooogle is quite a poser; his modelling skill is visible on a curated photo wall at software engineer M. Soujanya’s apartment in Hyderabad. With 25 days to go until its 10th birthday, this playful Shih Tzu is ready for another ‘picture-pawfect’ moment. Soujanya takes this love of her life everywhere for photo shoots — landscapes, lawns, the Rock Garden near Bachupally and the Dog Park in Kondapur — and ensures she ‘squeezes in somewhere in the frame’ to capture their heart-warming moments.

We speak to a few photographers who work exclusively with pets.

Niche art

With a steady increase among Hyderabadis wanting to get their four-legged friends clicked professionally, photographers specialising in the field are in great demand. Often, pet photographers are also dog lovers, thus combining their love for canines and photography.

Be it a portrait session or a candid shoot, the photographers work with the dog’s triggers and moods to capture its unique personality and the bond it shares with its owner.

Making a difference

A Hyderabadi based in Mumbai, Prathima Pingali (@pawparazzi. petphotography) founder of Pawparazzi by Prathima, was among the first few pet photographers in India in 2017-18. When her young dog Pax passed away suddenly, the photographs taken of him while he was alive helped her heal after his death. “It made me focus on the wonderful life he had with us instead of focusing on the pain of his death,” she recalls.

She used to narrate her story to help people realise the difference these photos would make in their lives. “I have captured memories for almost 375 plus families with their pets in these six years,” says Prathima, who also captures different phases of life with their dog, ranging from a puppy shoot, marriage proposal, a maternity shoot with their dog, or even a shoot of the dog welcoming the newborn baby into the family!

To cherish memories

Originally from Lakshadweep, photographer Sabith Jasari (@ snoot_shoot) and his wife, living in Hyderabad for a decade now, were once scrolling through old photos of their pet Cookie. “We miss not having more photos of him as a puppy, and I wondered why not take photos of others’ pets so that people can cherish their memories,” recollects Sabith.

While each photographer has a unique method to capture canine moments, everyone agrees that having patience, giving pets time and working according to their temperament are guidelines followed by all.

Outdoor shoots

Saloni Khatri, founder of Sniff Stories (@sniff_stories) prefers outdoor shoots and avoids props or accessories. “They make pets uncomfortable. One also has to ensure they are not tired during the shooting process,” she explains.

The price of these shoots begins from ₹10,000 onwards, with packages varying according to the requirements — time needed, use of props, location, and even the number of pets. For example, Prathima flew to Goa in November 2023 for ‘A Day in the Life of...’ a family with four indie dogs! “The shoot began at their garden at sunrise, moved into the house in the afternoon, let the dogs take some rest, and wrapped up at the beach in the evening,”

Sabith’s photoshoots take him across Hyderabad to Himayat Sagar, a pet-friendly park opposite Golconda Resorts, and the pond near Khanapur temple. Pet parents wary of letting their pets go off-leash have become comfortable after the shooting experience.

“Being off-leash helps the dog move freely but some people are scared the pets may run away. When, during the photo shoot, they see dogs go some distance and return, they relax and take off the leash in open spaces.”

Among several pet stories, the story of a septuagenarian couple wanting a photoshoot for their 12-year-old dog is memorable for Saloni, who also does short videos of pets. “My client Sunil Shah said, ‘Leo was precious to me and has lived his life. I want to keep his memory.” It was, however, not an easy shoot as Leo was deaf and Saloni couldn’t use any of the hacks — making funny sounds or using treats to make the pet pose. The shoot, done in parts at Versova Beach over two days, brought out adorable pictures of Leo playing, walking with the master, and running around the beach.

Prathima observes that the COVID-19 lockdown led to the pet industry’s growth. She says, “Families with kids who wanted dogs but never had the time and energy to bring a new family member home could have a pet, train it, and enjoy the process,” and adds, “People understood what it feels like to have companionship from a being that doesn’t expect anything in return. Once you have a dog, you can never stop having one, and you only wish you could keep them alive forever.” Since that cannot be, pet photographers come in to keep the memories alive forever.

While Saloni looks forward to her Hyderabad trip for pet photoshoots in November, Sabit is excited to discover a new location on the way to Ananthagiri Hills for his next session. Prathima says, “Among the lakhs of engineers and doctors, there are eight pet photographers in India. Standing out in a monochromatic world is a fantastic life to live.”