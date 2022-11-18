November 18, 2022 04:09 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

When Akshay Gupta completed his education and was looking at various career options, he hit upon the idea of Pet Fed. Started in 2014, Pet Fed is a community for people with pets, Akshay says. “We realised that there were community platforms for arts, books and food, but nothing for pets and pet parents. Pet Fed was born as an all Indian community, where pet parents could interact with each other.”

Akshay feels India is not a pet-friendly country. “Pets are not allowed in our restaurants and we decided to address these and other issues through the Pet Fed carnival.”

Pet Fed, which also holds the Limca World Record as one of the biggest pet carnival, started in New Delhi and today has forayed into seven cities. In its third edition in Bengaluru, Pet Fed aims to propagate adopting rather than buying a pet and telling people to be non-discriminatory when it comes to adoption. “Anyone who walks in with an Indian breed of dog and cat, gets a free entry to the carnival. “We are thrilled to be back after two years, the pandemic had taken a toll on everyone, but many people turned to pets for companionship and comfort. Adoptions saw a massive increase during those years. Pet Fed’s aim this year is to give back to our furry friends, celebrate with the parents and welcome new ones into our small community. “

There will be various adoption camps by NGOs, says Akshay. “Topics such as pet care, how much carbs a pet needs or how to cook nutritious food will also be addressed. There will be grooming sessions as well.” Pet Fed is supported by actor and model Dino Morea. “He has an Indie pet and a Labrador. He came on board when we started, and has been supporting Pet Fed ever since.”

Pet Fed is not just for pet owners, Akshay says. It is open to anyone who wants to understand the world of a pet and is keen to give them a home.

Spread across a three acres, the carnival will include activities, such as police dog show, which is affiliated with the Indian Armed Forces. An international cat show and Pet’s Got Talent are some of the other activities planned.

Pet Fed Carnival will be held in Bengaluru on November 19 and 20 at Jayamahal Palace Grounds. For a detailed schedule log on to www.petfed.org