Peace is in demand now: P V Rajagopal

Four days from now, when the country celebrates the sesquicentennial anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Gandhian activist P V Rajagopal, the founder of Ekta Parishad, a people’s organisation dedicated to Gandhian ideologies, will set off on a march from Delhi to Geneva along with 50 more Gandhians and activists to push forth a global movement. “It is an awakening call against the deepening economic, social and environmental crisis,” he says.

Rajagopal was in Madurai for the introductory meeting of the Jaijagat campaign-2020 that is leading the year-long march covering 12,000 kilometres across 10 countries. He met people from various backgrounds and professions, and spread among them the message that this is the time to bring in Gandhi’s sustainable mode of development.

“With an intensification of conflicts and violent governance the world over, it is time we see, respect and understand the planet as one for all,” he says during a brief chat in between meetings. The ongoing planetary and climate crisis is on top of his mind, he says, and that is what makes Gandhi’s understanding of development relevant now more than ever before. “Peace is in demand now,” he asserts. The global peace march, according to Rajagopal, will initiate conversation around the less-privileged and urge for implementation of policies that empowers them.

“We can do lot of things together using our wealth and economic power, build housing for them, make medical facilities better, for that is the idea of trusteeship Gandhi always spoke about,” he reminds us.

For the last three decades Rajagopal has been working on peace building processes. He has walked across villages in India and traversed nations to train youths as leaders who can drive people’s action towards peace and justice. “The idea is to mobilise people to non-violently address their grievances,” he says, and believes that change can be best brought about through dialogue. “People everywhere need to sit together and talk and find common ground to issues.”

But Rajagopal admits it hurts to see that Gandhi’s country today cannot think of peace and non-violence as a choice. At the same time, he believes, civil society will eventually find its own leaders and create a more equitable society. “We should realise there is humanity in every person and keep dialogues open. There are non-violent ways of confronting too,” he says.

Rajagopal cites the example of a man who came from Armenia for non-violence training that Ekta Parishad has been promoting. “Nikol Pashinyan took the message of Gandhi back home and worked on the principles and today he is the Prime minister of his country,” he says, adding, “While constructive discussions are need of the hour, we also need individuals who are dedicated to serving the people and not just be in power for selfish motives.”

The global peace march starting from Rajghat, New Delhi has four core pillars of advocacy — to eradicate poverty, encourage social inclusion, act on climate crisis and halt conflict and violence. “The march may not change everything, but we have to keep our conversations and actions alive by pulling in more people locally and globally,” says the septuagenarian, hopeful of seeing the process start. “Democracy is about working together and it will unfold sooner than later.”