‘Change is inevitable’

I am born and brought up in Bengaluru. Though I have travelled far and wide, I feel there is no place like Bengaluru. My father had a business in Chennai and as children we would accompany him driving back and forth quite often. On my drive back from Chennai to Bengaluru, I could sense a change in the weather, feel of the breeze and immediately know in my heart that I was home. This was 40 years ago.

As a child, I also recall, our friends from Chennai would visit us and exclaim that the entire city felt like an air conditioner! That was such a luxury for us to live without fans and A/Cs. The change started to happen during my growing up years. When I was in high school, we were asked to write an essay about our garden city turning into garbage city. This was 35 years ago. Those days itself, there was a shift in the manner in which the city was growing and people had started to notice it. The sad thing is we took the weather of our city for granted.

I have been fortunate that I have lived all my live in and around Malleshwaram. This area for some reason has been quite different. The area around our home is surrounded by trees and plants planted by my husband (actor Jaggesh).

Even today, records show that the temperature in our area is a degree lower than the rest of the city. He personally ensures that the plants and trees around our area are watered.

Malleshwaram is a treat for foodies too. No matter which street you walk into, there will be something delicious you can munch on. In fact, this area houses some of the best eateries that you will find in the city. We have the legendary Veena Stores too.

On the other side, you have plenty of temples. That is not all, you want to spend time beside a tiny pond with turtles or at a market brimming with colourful flowers; you don’t have to go far as you will find it all here in Malleshwaram.

This area also has some of the best educational institutes. I feel we have been lucky to be in a very beautiful and thriving place. Ask me about changes in the city and I will say it is a part and parcel of our lives. Population has grown, so have the people and hence change is inevitable. One thing that really stands out amidst all this is the traffic. People always talk about it.

I believe, if we manage our time, we can beat the traffic too. If all of us make it a point to leave early and don’t get irritated if we come back a little late, that should do to calm us down. We should also teach our children to follow that. Imagine your child racing across on his/her bike or scooter to reach college. I feel faint with that thought.

Other than that, when we talk about the future, I feel that the cost of living in the city has gone up too and so has the crime. As the city is growing so much with all sorts of people around, I feel everyone should be prudent and smart to survive and thrive in this beautiful city.

As told to Shilpa Sebastian R

(The column features the city through the eyes of a prominent Bengalurean)