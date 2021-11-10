Parimala Ananth on her initiative called ‘Pari Cares’

She is on a mission to gift home baked birthday cakes to under-priviledged children

Parimala Ananth shuttled between work and home with hardly had any time to sit back.All that changed when COVID-19 happened. “We were all confined to our homes. I started baking extensively in my free time. One day I baked extra cup cakes and was driving to a friend’s place. On the way saw a group of street children. I stopped the car on an impulse and distributed the cup cakes to them. The way the children showed their excitement, left a deep impact on me.”

Parimala reached out to the orphanages near her home in South Bengaluru. “I spoke to the authorities and made a note of the children who had their birthdays in the coming months. I baked cakes for their birthdays.”

It started with 30 children initially, and now she has reached out to 150 children. She aims to reach out to more children. “It is a small initiative and not business. “What started off as a small act of compassion grew into a small group called Pari Cares. Gradually my friends too started pooling in their finances and resources. That was when I realised that goodness is there everywhere, people are willing to help others.”

This year Pari Cares also reached out to the children in Anantha Marge and Deepa Academy with Deepavali sweets and crackers. “I am not going out of my way, but share whatever little I have with those in need. In return, I get peace and satisfaction.”