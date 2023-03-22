ADVERTISEMENT

Paitani saris, hand spun khadi, and accessories displayed at an exhibition in Coimbatore

March 22, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

Choose from Paitani saris, and hand block-printed Jaipur cottons, to chic accessories and fine jewellery at the ongoing FICCI Galleria exhibition 

K Jeshi
Paithani saris displayed at the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Bazaar | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

“A weaver can just about weave an inch a day,” says Rizwan A Qureshi pointing to a peacock motif on a beautiful red paithani sari displayed at the ongoing Flo Galleria. “It’s a combination of painstaking workmanship and creative artistry,” he describes. Rizwan’s Bashit Silk Factory in Aurangabad works with weavers on paithani saris, dupattas, and himroo saris and shawls featuring Persian designs woven with gold and silver threads on silk and cotton. While cotton Paithanis are priced at ₹ 6,500, silk Paithanis start from ₹10,000 and go up to over ₹ 3 lakhs, depending on the design and colours.

The two-day exhibition organised by FICCI FLO Coimbatore brings a curated collection of textiles, apparels, and accessories and fine jewellery from across the country. “The exhibition is an annual fund-raiser that supports development activities at Seeguli village in Anaikatty” says Sangeetha Chetan, chairperson of FICCI FLO adding that the curated show brings designers who work with weaving clusters. Designer Saurabu Bhargav’s collection features statement chanderi saris and silk dresses and suits and highlighst the work of chanderi and silk weaving community of Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Ready-made blouses in handmade designs | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

For those who swear by anti fits, asymmetrical, free flowing designs, there are capes, co-ord sets, tunics, shirts and dresses with an interesting play on clamp dyeing, geometric patterns and architectural forms to choose from Sartorial from Bengaluru.

A collection of hand spun, colour-blocked khadi dresses and hand-made chanderi co-ord sets with tonal embroidery are a highlight at Anita Balasundaram’s Madder Much. “The co-ord sets are versatile and can be paired with saris and denims as daily wear and for occasions too.”

Preethika Balaji, past chair who started Flo Galleria exhibition says the event promotes women entrepreneurs in particular. Chennai-based Weave in India have displayed their saris and styled blouses. “ We curate and create weaves, be it patan patola, benares or bandhini, with hand-embroidery designs and styled blouses,” says Mandira Bansal, founder.

Jewellery studded with precious stones on display | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Among others, there is water colour artist Aditi Mallika who specialises in botanical work showcases her work home linen and stationery. While Manisa Balasundaram introduces fermented black tea in lavendar, giner-turmeric and elder flower flavours under her brand Kongu-Cha, 4 Senses offers berry-flavoured tea and premixes to make tea on the move.

Padhmam stall draws attention with its display of basket made of natural fibres, bamboo, reeds and water hyacinths sourced from Assam and Manipur. “ It’s a curated show for summer and an attempt to showcase some of the latest desings in weaves,” says Poonam Bafna, past chair of FICCI FLO.

