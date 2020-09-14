Is online shopping better than making trips to the mall?

The fun atmosphere of a mall or the comfort of home: what’s your shopping style? A seasoned shopper and a reluctant one thresh out the pros and cons

Unlike you mall-trotting metropolitan shoppers, my shopping habits were shaped in an early-2000s small town, where standalone shops were fashion heavyweights and escalators were novelty. If you walk into a shop that is used to being treated as the “destination” of the neighbourhood, you would get one of two experiences: the salesman won’t give a dang about what you want, or immediately trap you in a game he likes to call “who can be more polite?”

Try saying no to such a salesman. I dare you. When he digs out a seventh shirt in that colour you want, and throws it open before you with a painstaking flourish, I dare you to look him in the eye and say, “No, thank you.”

Then, I shopped online for the freedom of saying no to a 17th option, if so I wished. Now, I shop online to check what five other stores or brands have, from the comfort of my home — to agonise over the right phone for a week without irking someone across the counter or worrying about rush hour traffic. Sure, it took a couple of tries to figure it out, but who doesn’t fumble at their first step? Figuring out size charts and guides on an app is far less painful than watching a shop assistant’s (hopeless) attempts to be diplomatic about my waistline while fishing out a larger size.

Writer-director Nancy Meyers knew what she was talking about in The Intern, when she made Anne Hathaway say, “a woman with a glass of wine and a laptop had real shopping potential.” I use my phone, and I’m not fond of wine, but I definitely have real shopping potential around midnight, when I am neither reeling from a just-finished workday nor worrying about the next. When I have had a shower and a home meal and am not wondering whether that saleswoman trailing me considers me a whale client or a shoplifter.

— Meghna Majumdar has shopped till she dropped in the literal sense so often, that friends and family refuse to accompany her anymore.

In our family, the creature most excited about online shopping would be my puppy. He knew just how many layers of plastic and bubble wrap the product would come packaged in, providing him with days of play. All because we were too lazy to step out to shop.

Alright, alright, I won’t go all Al Gore on you. The real reason I don’t like shopping online is much simpler. If I can’t see and feel the fabric, I’m not buying the dress. No amount of discount is worth the disappointment of finding out, after days of waiting, that the dress is perfect, your body shape is the problem.

What next? Go back to the prison of too many choices and keep scrolling? It takes me half an eternity to select a movie to watch on Netflix, and twice that to select a dress. No, thank you. I would much rather choose my dresses in air-conditioned changing rooms. In the happy anonymity of malls, you are not just trying out clothes, you are trying out personalities.

Are you the princess ball gown type, or are you a Billie Eilish trouser gal? Are those kitten heels as comfortable as they are cute? And can anyone over the age of 18 look good in a crop top? These are life’s important questions you can answer only in trial rooms, preferably with your two best friends by your side.

Or, pre-pandemic, you could have ambled about the streets of Janpath and Sarojini in a chilly Delhi, sizing up jhumkas, wrapping yourself in dupattas, and stopping for golgappe (internal sighs).

Because besides that, shopping holds no other appeal for me. I do not fancy being advertised to. “You liked this product? We have analysed your consumption behaviour and based on that data, here are 15 more you might like.” Why in the world would I want to fall into that capitalist trap?

— Sweta Akundi’s pair of blue shirt and track pants will celebrate its 10th anniversary in January next year, and you all are invited.

In this column, our writers debate on divisive quandaries.