Online discussion on Ambedkar’s contribution to the Indian Constitution

Author Aakash Singh Rathore and policy expert Shruti Viswanathan on June 20 will discuss BR Ambedkar’s contribution to the Indian Constitution.

Although Ambedkar is regarded as the chief architect of the Constitution (that came into effect on January 26, 1950), his specific roles as the chairman of the Drafting Committee are not widely discussed.

The online discussion, organised by the Bangalore International Centre, is based on Aakash Singh Rathore’s Ambedkar’s Preamble, a book that attempts to establish how and why the Preamble to the Constitution of India is essentially an “Ambedkarite preamble”. It explores how Ambedkar came up with the Constitution’s central concepts of the Preamble: justice, liberty, equality, fraternity, dignity, and nation.

Aakash is a Fellow of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, and has taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, as well as Rutgers, UPenn, the University of Toronto, Humboldt University (Berlin), and LUISS University (Rome).

Policy expert Shruti Viswanathan, who runs ‘The Equals Project‘ (that promotes conversations around equity and the Constitution with children), will discuss the book with the author.

To participate in the webinar, from 6 pm onwards on June 20, register here

