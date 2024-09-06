Onam hampers pack in the Kerala experience

Can you contain Onam in a box? Looks like you can. Pick anything from traditional snacks to payasam, pickles, Onakkodi, and even a little Kerala souvenir to remind you of home, these Onam gift hampers have them all. If you are planning a creative gift to give this Onam, check out these hamper options.

Flavours reimagined

The Aarpo hamper by Thrissur-based boulangerie Loaves & Muffins reimagines Kerala’s favourite flavours in unique ways. Think jaggery and coconut for instance, but inside a croissant. Or the coconut cake, which combines white chocolate with coconut. The chips get creative too. Instead of the usual banana chips, Aarpo has peri peri taro chips, which also comes in chilli-cheese flavouring. A bottle of soya chunk pickle by Joan’s is also part of the package. “We have tried to curate a unique hamper that is quirky, yet stays rooted to Kerala,” says Annette Joju, the founder of Loaves&Muffins.

₹599 for a small hamper and ₹3000 for the large one, which includes a surprise gift. To order, call 7736092333.

Tradition in a box

Coimbatore-based Oorla, which recently launched its traditional Kerala snacks, offers a naadan palahara petti (traditional snack box), complete with snacks from across various districts in Kerala. You have the Idukki jackfruit chips, Palakkad ari murukku, Kozhikode halwa, Kottayam avalose unda, Thiruvananthapuram sharkara upperi, Thrissur kuzhalappam, and Payyoli mixture. It also includes the Lakshadweep halwa. An ode to Kerala’s rich snacking culture, Oorla goes beyond the basic banana chips. It sources most of its authentic Indian snacks from traditional regional shops. Oorla delivers to over 50 countries.

A box of six items comes at ₹1,699.

Palada as cake

Taniya Shirley Stalin, an assistant professor at the IT department, Rajagiri Engineering College, Kochi enjoys baking. One Onam, she experimented with a palada cake, which met with resounding success. “I wanted to recreate that cake this Onam and decided to package them in hampers,” she says. Her brand, The Bake Studio, is taking orders for palada jar cakes. “Both the vanilla cream cake and the palada are made at home and I layer them in jars,” she adds. A small hamper would contain two palada cake jars.

To place orders call 8891109169.

Box of Onam goodies

“Imagine opening a gift that feels like it was made just for you? That is the idea behind our hampers; they aren’t just boxes of stuff, but an experience that we wish to package,” says Neethu Sathish, founder of Eternal Flowers, a Kochi-based company that specialises in bespoke luxury gifting. Their Onam hampers are carefully curated with things unique to Kerala. “We have designed the hampers in such a way that they are traditional, but with a touch of luxury, wrapped in a beautiful box,” adds Neethu. The boxes come with varying combinations of items — from chocolates, honey, incense sticks, scented candles in a coconut shell with a Kathakali fridge magnet, to Kerala sari, vaalkannadi, the traditional peanut candy, banana chips and more. Smaller hampers come with just cashew and banana chips and a vaalkannadi. There is a range to choose from. Premium hampers contain the traditional nilavilakku too.

The hampers are priced ₹1,675 upwards; available on eternalflowers.in

