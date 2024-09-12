A burst of colours greets commuters on the dusty, busy, and congested Vattiyoorkavu junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Yellow, orange, and white marigolds and scarlet blossoms of Bachelor’s button dance in the breeze, giving a splash of colour to the bushes and creepers laden with vegetables. Onam arrived early in this corner of the capital city thanks to an initiative of VK Prasanth, Member of Legislative Assembly, and Thushara Chandran, Agricultural Officer at Krishi Bhavan, Vattiyoorkavu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasanth had discussed the possibility of Krishi Bhavan coming up with a plan to grow pesticide-free flowers and vegetables that could be used for Onam. Since vacant land is at a premium, Thushara decided to focus on terrace farming and encourage residents to devote at least 10 flower pots to grow one kind of vegetable. She contacted resident associations to seek the help of those who might be interested in vegetable cultivation.

To encourage residents to grow vegetables, Thushara came up with a plan to involve at least 10 residents from each of the nine wards under the Krishi Bhavan. “Instead of one family growing different kinds of vegetables, we requested them to grow one variety in at least 10 flowerpots. In that way, we could cultivate a range of vegetables for Onam. Residents could engage in terrace farming, in their gardens or, if they had space, in their yards,” explains Thushara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many residents enthusiastically joined the programme. That is when Prasanth suggested that they could use a vacant plot of about two acres right at the junction that had been acquired for the development of the Vattiyoorkavu Junction Development Project.

The plot has been earmarked for rehabilitation of traders, a space for residents and so on. “Since the process is still underway, the MLA did not want the land to remain vacant. After securing permission from Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority, the plot was used for cultivating flowers and vegetables under a project called ‘Our Onam, our vegetables and flowers’,” says a staff member in the MLA’s office.

Instead of only flowers, it was decided to cultivate both flowers and vegetables on one acre.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the help of a farming group of 12 residents, the scheme took root on June 29. The aim was to grow flowers and vegetables that could be harvested for Onam.

“Thanks to the enthusiasm of the residents, we have more than 15 kinds of vegetables and flowers that are ready to be harvested. More than the cultivation itself, we were able to prove how vacant plots could be used productively. That has caught the attention of many passers-by who would like to do the same in their neighbourhood,” adds Thushara.

S Vijayan, one of the members of the farm group, a daily wages labourer, says he has been part of such farm groups for a couple of years. Last year, he had cultivated vegetables on a patch of land near his home at Malamukal. “When the MLA came up with this plan, we were glad to join in the effort. The 12 of us, including women, have been nurturing the flower and vegetable garden. We grew snakegourd, cucumber, ladyfinger, brinjal, beans, tomato etc.,” says Vijayan. Students from schools in the vicinity have also been visiting this plot to see the cultivated patch of land. “Many city-bred students would only have seen these vegetables in shops. They really enjoyed seeing the various plants and vegetables,” says Thushara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enthused by the fruits of their labour, the farm group has expressed their willingness to guide resident associations on how to go about growing their own vegetables and flowers.

Prasanth inaugurated the harvesting on September 8. He has offered to give the group space to market the produce at a Onam fete he organises every year. Prasanth hopes that the successful implementation of the ‘our Onam, our flowers and vegetables, will enthuse other residents to follow their example to grow their own vegetables.

As the Agriculture Department fairs for Onam opened on Wednesday, the farm group plans to begin harvesting for the markets. The profits earned go to the farm group who have been working on the plot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.