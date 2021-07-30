Speak to the toothbrush

With AI and a sleek design, the Oral-B iO series powers up the fight against bad brushing habits

So my love-hate relationship with my dentist picked up where we left off pre-pandemic. Where I drop the mask, close my eyes and lie back. For a thorough professional clean-up, with 80’s rock playing in the background. Barring the saliva ejector, an inquisitive straw-like suction tube that sucks out moisture from the oral cavity, I can almost visualise a mini spa session. Till the hygienist drops her verdict — a hundred fillings or prepare for possible pain in the near future, a root canal, the removal of a tooth, an implant, thank you. Despite all that brushing and daily water flossing, perhaps pandemic snacking did me in. Which is why, armed with a dental plan for those fillings and squeaky clean teeth (for now), I decide to once again swap manual for electric and get on top of my brushing game. In the past, heavy vibration, the noise factor and maintenance have seen me repeatedly return to the simple toothbrush; often bamboo, for sustainable reasons. But the Oral-B iO8 from the world’s biggest electric toothbrush maker promises six times more plaque removal around the gumline, with the oscillating rotation and micro-vibrations of its round brush head. Another winning factor: the smart pressure sensor.

Dentists’ concerns about gum recession and enamel loss are real, so the ring on the handle that lights up when there is excess pressure is a big plus (the red light is the one to avoid). By connecting via Bluetooth to my phone, I track my brushing technique in real time and can review improvements. The dentist-recommended two minutes is the default on this self-care gadget. Even with the teeth divided into zones on the phone and visual aid, it seems rather endless. For those who can’t get enough, the app allows changes to the timer from two minutes to four!

Measuring up Pros: The pressure sensor and reduced noise. All the action is on the bristles, thanks to the frictionless magnetic drive. It charges fully in three hours, with an impressive battery life of well over a week. The sleek design doesn’t feel like plastic and is at home in any minimalist bathroom.

Cons: With only brush heads specific to the iO to be used, an extra brush head would have helped. Using the app would mean holding your phone out with the other hand. The tongue clean mode is available only in the most expensive mode. Wish the travel case could charge the brush via USB.

With entry-level electric toothbrushes on Amazon at ₹500 or ₹1,500, should one put down ₹15,999 for the Oral-B iO8? It is rather steep, yes, and not compatible with brush heads of earlier Oral-B models. But the six smart modes include gentle cleaning for sensitive teeth, a deep cleanse, gum care for inflamed or bleeding gums, and a daily routine. And it tracks brushing coverage. The result? My teeth feel just as smooth and polished as it did at my dentist’s. Perhaps it will get me past another lockdown? Pity the Oral-B iO8 can’t do fillings too.

Look out for offers at Amazon, where the Oral-B iO8 comes at a reasonable discount.