Evaru puttinchakunda maatalela pudathayi (If nobody creates, how will words be produced?), Ghatotkacha’s dialogue in the classic Telugu film Mayabazar is not just a profound observation but also reflects the dynamic nature of language and its evolution. Dialogue writer Pingali Nagendra encapsulated the idea that words and language are not static entities but evolve through usage and cultural context.

On the occasion of International Mother Tongue Day on February 21, it is imperative to celebrate the richness and adaptability of languages like Telugu. In a conversation with Telugu scholars, the fluidity of the Telugu language becomes apparent, showcasing its resilience and ability to evolve alongside societal changes.

Promoters, not defaulters

Debating the general grouse against the new-gen’s inability to speak fluently in their mother tongue, Mamidi Harikrishna, director of the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, says, “There is no need to worry on that account. Youngsters are keeping the language alive; the inclusion of contemporary jargon and references from platforms such as Urban Dictionary reflect this ongoing evolution. “The virtual digital production, especially on social media platforms, has facilitated the creation and dissemination of vast amounts of content across various languages and cultures, including Telugu. Groups dedicated to poetry, cinema, songs, culture, and festivals in Telugu reflect the vibrant online community engaging with and contributing to Telugu content. Not all are Telugu-speaking people; some use transliteration facilities to put up their content in Telugu. The new generation and millennials are preserving their mother tongue.”

Accept, not judge

Understandably, proficiency in one’s mother tongue often begins at home, as children are exposed to it from a very young age. However, within language classes in school, most students can answer questions that require a rote method of learning but struggle to write an essay or a composition because of their limited Telugu vocabulary, says Satyanarayana, Head of the Department of Telugu in a school in Begumpet. “Even though students understand the language, they do not get enough opportunities to practise speaking it in everyday situations. Without regular exposure, it can be challenging to retain and improve language skills.”

Satyanarayana, however, assures that this is in no way an indication of the Telugu language diminishing and getting diluted. “We should not blame the youngsters for mispronouncing certain Telugu words; a few words in the Telugu language have become obsolete, and we cannot expect them to speak in Grandhikam (classical). We adopt various teaching strategies that cater to different learning styles and abilities in our classrooms and do not hesitate to give English meaning to Telugu words for better understanding. The Telugu language has no modern dictionary, and I feel that’s the need of the hour, along with every student owning a Pedda Balasiksha.”

Delectable dialects

Rangaraj Sreedevi, a Telugu teacher at Hyderabad Public School, observes that while younger children are more inclined to speak in Telugu, high school students feel inhibited from using their mother tongue. She attributes it to their extensive network of non-Telugu-speaking friends, where English becomes the default language of communication. However, she notes a small but notable number of students who exhibit remarkable proficiency in Telugu, boasting a rich vocabulary and excellent reading and writing skills, mostly due to the efforts put in by the parents. Sreedevi actively engages with the students during her free time, fostering conversations in Telugu on diverse topics. Additionally, she highlights the heartwarming phenomenon of students absorbing various dialects by listening to one another. “It is heartening to see a mix of Andhra, Telangana and Rayalaseema slang in their conversation, irrespective of the region they belong to.”

Language is dynamic

While traditional education systems have emphasised learning languages in schools, the Internet has democratised language learning, feels Harikrishna. “Online resources, language learning apps, and virtual communities offer accessible and interactive ways to improve language skills outside formal education settings. “Millennials, like individuals from other generations, engage in various online and offline language activities. While they may excel in listening and speaking due to exposure within the family or through social interactions, proficiency in reading and writing may vary, based on individual experiences and educational backgrounds.”

Highlighting the dynamic nature of the Telugu language, Harikrishna speaks of the significant evolution and development of literature and literacy in the Deccan region over the centuries. “In the 11th century, the literary landscape differed vastly from today’s. With Telugu being the predominant language and Sanskrit serving as another important language for scholarly pursuits, the number of books was limited due to low literacy rates and limited means of publication. However, as literacy rates improved and society progressed — with the advent of printing technology and the spread of education — the production and consumption of literature increased dramatically. For example, at Ravindra Bharati alone, we release approximately 900 books yearly, demonstrating a flourishing literary culture in contemporary times.”

Satyanarayana feels that languages should be popularised and integrated into mainstream culture, and users should be the partners promoting and preserving the language. “Learning one’s mother tongue should be seen as a passionate pursuit rather than a chore. China’s success proves that a nation can thrive without relying on English. Bhashabhivrudhi (language development) leads to Deshabhivrudhi (nation’s development).”

Says Harikrishna, “Supporting and encouraging Telugu, spoken by 15 crore people worldwide — including Telangana with four crore and Andhra Pradesh with nine crore — is crucial, to preserve its cultural heritage and ensure its continued growth.”