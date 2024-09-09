Olympian Archana Kamath bids adieu to table tennis

Olympian Archana Kamath, one of the top table tennis players in the country, has bid goodbye to the sport. The 24-year-old from Bengaluru, Archana who was perhaps the most talented women’s table tennis player that Karnataka has produced, decided to call it a day to pursue higher studies in the United States. She had recently participated in the Paris Olympics and felt it was the time to hang up her racket for a master’s programme in public policy at the University of Michigan.

Archana’s decision to retire so early came as a surprise to table tennis fans and her former coach Bona Thomas John, who says, “It was indeed a surprise for me when she revealed her plans after returning from the Olympics. I hope she does keep playing even while she is in the United States.”

Her father, Girish Kamath, backed her decision saying, “We have always supported Archana in sports and academics and she has been a good student. It was her wish to focus on higher studies.”

It was a meteoric rise for Archana when after winning several regional events, she became the national women’s champion at the age of 18 in 2018. From then on, there was no looking back. She represented India at several international platforms including the World Championship, Commonwealth Championship, Asian Championship and Youth Olympic Games. Archana and her partner Manika Batra held the fourth place in the world doubles rankings a few years ago.

Archana’s crowning moment, however, was participating in the Paris Olympics — it was memorable and left a long-lasting impression on her as the first table tennis player from Karnataka to represent the country in the Olympics. The decision to bid adieu to the game she loved so passionately was a difficult one.

She says, “I’ve been interested in academics since childhood and have always visualised myself as a full-time student at some point in my life, but I took the decision to do it now, after the Olympics. I would like to add though, that it was not an easy decision and I took it after a lot of contemplation.”

On her experience at the Olympics, Archana says, “The Paris 2024 Olympics was a wonderful experience. It was an honour to be able to give my best for my country there. I thoroughly enjoyed being in the team with Manika, Sreeja and Ayhika. We unfortunately could not win against Germany, but we all fought and gave our best in the team quarterfinals.”

“The most memorable moment of my career is definitely the Paris Olympic Games. I’ve always loved being a part of the National team, and I will cherish that experience forever.”

With regards to the future, Archana says, “I will definitely try my best to keep in touch with the game, but I honestly don’t know where my program will lead me a few years down the line. I will try my best to serve my country in whatever way I can.”