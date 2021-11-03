A box of mithai for your pet this Deepavali?

03 November 2021 15:57 IST

Nutritious and healthy festival goodies specially made for dogs

Rose goatmilk barfi, chamomile calming peda, kaju butter cookies, ladoos made of besan or a combination of coconut-pumpkin, granola chikki, carob-coconut barfi, gajar ka halwa...the Deepavali box of goodies for dogs this year is packed with healthy treats. “Many people adopted/got pets for themselves during the pandemic, they are on the constant lookout for healthy treats for the pets. There is more compassion for animals and they want to give these pets something special,” says Tara Ganguly of Delhi.

Diwali goodies by Simba’s Barkery | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tara has been running Dannydoopupcakes, a ‘bakery’ for dogs for the past one year, making healthy treats and snacks. This year, like the last, she put together a box desi sweets following requests from her clients. She started making treats for her Great Dane, looking for healthy alternatives to those available in the market.

Her box of goodies is a mix of sweet and salty, “without actually using sugar or salt,” Tara says. Dannydoopupcakes vegan mithai box has four pieces of assorted ladoos made of vegetables, coconut and gram flour, granola chikki, barfi, ‘doggy’ paara and mixed seed gajar ka halwa, which she says are fit of human consumption.. She ships her treats by air as she does not use preservatives.

The recipes have been designed with great care - gluten-free, no sugar, salt or chocolate, “I spoke to a veterinarian and a nutritionist before I started making these for Dannydoo, my pet. I based the recipes on their inputs,” she says.

Likewise Purvi Sawant, who runs Waggytales Pets Bakery in Mumbai. She has a diet chart of what can and cannot be be given to dogs. Her ‘barfi’ for example is made of goat milk, instead of mawa or khoya, “It would make the treats tasty for the pets,” she says.

Waggy Tales Pet Bakery hamper | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Carob is used as a substitute for chocolate and raw honey for sugar, other sweeteners are vegetables such as carrot and pumpkin that are naturally sweet.

“We have to be very careful with the ingredients because often even pet parents do not know if their pet is allergic to something. I don’t use regular flour, only almond, oat or rice flour or preservatives,” says Arushi Shekhar of Simba Barkery in Noida. The box of goodies that she has put together is a combination — two each of cupcakes and donuts, one cookie and a ‘personalised’ treat. These ‘bakers’ have ensured that the ‘sweets’ are tasty as well as nutritious.

While last year Purvi made chakli and ladoo, this year she decided to try barfi and peda. Purvi has assembled two options — Mithai cart and Diwali Dhamaka cart. The latter has, besides the ‘sweet treats’ hemp seed oil.

Dry treats are shipped across the country, except perishables such as cakes. There are vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions of the boxes, the prices are between ₹650 - ₹1,100. These are available on Instagram.