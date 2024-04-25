April 25, 2024 01:43 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

On the fourth Sunday of every month, a gentle commotion starts building up at 5pm at the quiet new Bowenpally neighbourhood in Hyderabad.

A group of people across the age divide gather to play the traditional thokkudu billa (hopscotch) game. Peals of laughter fill the air as players try to hop on squares drawn on the floor. While the game brings back nostalgic memories for adults, it helps children discover a recreational outdoor sport that has vanished in the urban milieu. Over the next two hours, the gathering listens to live music, participates in a Zumba session and watches nukkad natak, a street play.

Cultural pride

Welcome to Mee Adivaram (Your Sunday), an initiative launched in March 2023 by city-based NRB (Nation’s Rock Beat), an organisation that seeks to engage communities with music, dance and arts in a public space.

Shriya Gupta, now a corporate employee, launched NRB as a Facebook page while pursuing an automobile engineering course, in 2015. The idea was simple, says Shriya, “Many youngsters in India do not have the privilege or liberty to pursue arts as a career. I wanted to create a platform where they could focus on their profession on weekdays and be part of a space that enables them to be creative on weekends.

Lively events

NRB’s activities in performing arts began with a music show at Second Cup in Sainikpuri in 2016; Members could pursue their passion and monetise it. More than 100 members participated in around 700-weekend music, dance shows and live events in five years.

Mural project A mural project held at the old airport road as part of Mee Adivaram in March was a collaboration with Beyond Hyderabad, Urban Sketchers, Hyderabad Cycling Revolution and The Good Talk Factory. Five women artists headed this day-long painting session with 137 artists, who painted a 6x72 feet wall in phases to bring out significant elements of Hyderabad.

While it was tough for NRB to run through the two years of the pandemic with virtual events, things did not get any better after it. “The real challenge was to see a change in the mindset of members, artists/performers,” recalls Shriya. The opportunities to do private music/dance shows and workshops were immense but the quality suffered.

However, changes in terms of creating a close-knit team and new segments for artists brought renewed energy. NRB now collaborates with other organisations to hold private gigs, corporate events, birthday parties and wedding choreography, handled now by its around 50-plus members.

Creative space

The third floor of a house in Bowenpally transforms into a creative space where enthusiasts of different art communities meet, rehearse and have jam sessions. The terrace converts into a stage for outdoor events like bring your own blanket, art slam and a flea market. The people in the residential area are also supportive, says Shriya, who organises ‘Mee Adivaram’ in different areas of this locality. “Whatever I am today is because of Bowenpally and this is my way of giving back to this place. Bowenpally is also one of the oldest occupied residencies of Secunderabad and retains old-world charm. I want to make it a vibrant place, otherwise, no one even knows about it.”

The recently completed Mural project on the old airport road is part of the Mee Adivaram initiative; there are plans to hold artistic events on the stretch. “The idea is to have individuals embrace the street as a stage for at least two hours. We plan to have a small carnival with food stalls. People can skate, cycle, dance or do anything they like and return home refreshed.”