A conclave for the food and beverage industry

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Hyderabad chapter will be hosting the largest conclave of the Indian Restaurant Industry, Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022 (TIRC) on September 13 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. The one-day conclave will see over a thousand delegates including stakeholders of the restaurant industry and prominent restaurateurs of India like AD Singh, Riyaaz Amlani, Nitin Saluj, Racheal Goenka, Gautam Gupta, Priyanka Sukhika and many more participating. NRAI will also be conducting its 40th annual general meeting during the conclave. This is the first time NRAI is hosting its AGM outside of Delhi, in its four decades of the establishment.

The formal launch of the NRAI Hyderabad chapter will be followed by two-panel discussions. The informative panel will cover diverse topics impacting the restaurant industry, targeted to meet the requirements of CEOs and CXOs, chefs, owners, and various marketing teams. In addition to the workshops, industry and leading experts from top brands in India will be discussing future trends in the industry. The conclave will also witness over 50 speakers canvassing topics related to the food and beverage industry. The conclave will consist of a large exhibition area and a plenary session with over 1000 delegates attending from more than 26 cities.

At the conclave, many students from various hotel management institutes are also expected to participate. The office bearers of NRAI Hyderabad say that at the conclave everybody is free to interact with delegates and speakers.

Speaking about the conclave, chef Shankar Krishnamurthy says, “We will be discussing friendly policies in ease of doing business from over-regulation and excessive licensing, to challenges faced while dealing with various authorities at the state and hyperlocal level. Hyderabad is the only chapter of NRAI which managed to have an advisory board from the government consisting of IAS and IPS officers. The whole idea behind the conclave is educating the operators as well as bridging the gap between the organised and the unorganised sector in terms of food safety, hygiene standards, educating and upskilling people in general.”

The NRAI founded in 1982 represents over 5,00,000 restaurants, QSRs, bars, cloud kitchens and catering, pan India. With an estimated annual turnover of ₹4,23,865 crore the Indian restaurant industry employs over 73,00,000 people, making it the 3rd largest employer sector in the country.

Mentioning that the conclave is open for all to learn about the industry and network, Shaaz Mehmood chapter founder NRAI Hyderabad and managing committee member NRAI, National says, “We have a very strong partnership with the government of Telangana, so we are hoping to sign many MoUs through the day, promising lot of the International and national brands to set up their restaurants in Telangana. We also have Telangana Tourism participating by putting up a stall at the conclave. A very important Industry announcement is expected from the government of Telangana for the food service sector, something like that has not been done anywhere in the country. We are also going to be talking about our CSR initiatives.”