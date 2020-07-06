Now, animals turn pen pals. Go on, write that letter to Mr Alpaca

06 July 2020 17:48 IST

Animal sanctuaries and farms are now recruiting their horses, goats and ducks as pen pals to connect with children around the world

Heart the pig is at the computer, attempting to send out replies to her pen pals.

“Currently, she is the only animal at the sanctuary that has typing capabilities. She can be emailed at heart@pasadosafehaven.org, and can also help answer questions about other animals here,” laughs Wendy Ogunsemore of Pasado’s Safe Haven, which houses around 250 rescued animals and is located near Seattle, Washington.

One of the letters received at Pasado's Safe Haven

Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri, too had a similar programme before it reopened in May. With the pandemic keeping visitors at bay, animal organisations such as Pasado’s Safe Haven, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary (Dalton, Pennsylvania) and Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm (Olathe, Kansas) are encouraging people all over the world, especially children, to write letters to their resident animals.

At Indraloka, the cuddly pig siblings Duncan and Nugget laze on a bed of hay, answering a string of questions in letters from curious children, read out by their staff. In a video on their social media pages, Duncan grunts in the affirmative when asked if he enjoys playing in the mud. And then chews thoughtfully on hay, when questioned about his favourite character from Barney & Friends.

Bapu and Madalitsa, the popular goats at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary | Photo Credit: Johnny Braz

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to cancel having any visitors at the sanctuary. Our animals miss the interaction, as do the people, so we came up with the pen pal programme in April, to offer a way for people to stay connected to their animal friends during this time,” says Wendy.

Pasado’s receives around 80 to 100 letters each week, often from kids aged between three to 13 years. “We have also received letters from people of numerous ages and locations across the world. The animals are so excited,” she says.

The non-profit organisation started in 1997 and is named after a beloved donkey that was tortured to death by three teenage boys. It is on a mission to end animal cruelty and hosts rescue dogs and cats, as well as farm animals including cows, donkeys, llamas, alpacas, goats, pigs, turkeys, chicken and ducks.

Common ground

Ashley, the rooster, reading a fan mail at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

The children now write to the animals on a first-name basis. To introduce you to a few, there are Journey and Tonka (cows), Woody and Rocky (goats), Charlie and Elmo (pigs), Nemo and Draco (ducks). “Kids usually ask questions about the animal’s day, their favourite things (such as types of snacks) and often share a little about what they might have in common (such as playing in the sunshine),” says Wendy.

At Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm (mahaffie@olatheks.org), some of the letters make the team smile. While some children send drawings, others have questions, like do the animals drink coffee. Other questions include: “Are you lonely like me?”; “Do you have anyone coming to see you?”; and “Do you have enough to eat?”

“Every letter written to the animals receives a response with a guest pass enclosed. Parents of the children who received replies from the animals wrote to us to say how much the kids enjoyed receiving mail,” says Kathleen Puls of Mahaffie Stagecoach & Farm.

This simple exercise of exchanging letters has taught a lot of lessons. “We learned the value of staying connected during a difficult time. Even a simple hand-written note brings about joy and healing to the composers and recipients. We learned how unusual it is for modern children to have someone in their lives willing to write to them,” says Kathleen.

The lockdown has been a confusing period for many. Children were trying to grapple with this change and missed friends and teachers, and they didn’t know how to fill their time at home. “The animals “spoke” to the children on their level and we hope the kids picked up on the fact someone was empathising with their difficult situation. We also hope the kids were able to feel compassion for the animals,” says Kathleen.

Echoing the same sentiments as Kathleen, is Indra Lahiri, who in 2005 started Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, now a 100-acre property that is home to 300 animals of 15 different species including cows, pigs, goats, sheep, horses, chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, peafowl, guinea fowl, quail, cats, an alpaca, and a dog. “In addition, children also pick up skills such as reading and writing, storytelling, and facts about specific species,” says Indra.

Everyone needs a friend

Their pen pal programme began in 2018. “We had lots of children that visit as part of our Hopeful Heroes Initiative (that provides learning opportunities for marginalised children and youth), and their families do not have vehicles or the ability to get the children to the sanctuary as often as the children (and the animals) would like,” explains Indra.

Snuffleupagus at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary | Photo Credit: Johnny Braz

This year, when schools were made virtual as a result of the pandemic, Indraloka decided to open this programme up to children anywhere in the world. Once people sign up (at Indraloka.org), they are given the option of weekly emails or of hard copy letters, she adds.

Right now, Indraloka is averaging at around 35 letters a week from children in the age group of three to 12. The jolly residents here have adorable names like Snuffleupagus (shaggy cow), Bapu and Madalitsa (goats) and Moksha (red and white cow). Says Indra, “Though most of the requests are for horse and pigs, the team tries to spread it out so that no one animal gets more letters than the others.”

Any opportunity to connect children with animals is a positive one, opines Kathleen: “Animals do not put pressure on children to behave a certain way. They are not judgemental or eager to correct the children. They are just kind, calm, and loving. The kids and animals soak up the mutual friendship.”