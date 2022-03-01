Now, a library of French books in Kochi

Collection includes translations of Tagore and Basheer

Want to read Rabindranath Tagore or Vaikom Muhammed Basheer in French? It is possible now, thanks to an initiative by 43-year-old Dominic Shyju. This resident of Vadathula has opened a one-cupboard library that contains a host of French books from his home. Literature, non-fiction and dictionaries are available for “students, teachers and lovers of the French language,” says Dominic, who plans to add more books and shift the library to a more central venue in the city.

The books are from the private collection of Claire Mathey, a French fashion designer who lived in Kochi for nearly four years. When she left during the COVID-19 crisis, she gifted her books to Dominic, who had been a guide in the Fort Kochi area.

When the lockdown left him without clients, he started “We Help”, a customised service of delivery, home appliances repair and odd jobs to reach out to house-bound families. He had met Claire when she was in search of someone to help repair her mixer. Knowing his love of French, she decided to give him her books and 25 CDs of French films when she returned to France.

Dominic’s love for French began at the Don Bosco Youth Centre in Vadathula. Established by a French missionary in the 1950s, the institute hosted many visitors and Dominic was engaged to show them around Fort Kochi. “I loved to hear them speak and wished to learn the language. My profession as a State tourist guide is also a result of taking the French guests around.”

Later, he travelled to Puducherry in quest of a teacher. He enrolled in a course and also began to attend evening Mass that was conducted in French. However, Dominic could not finish his course, as he had to return to Vadathula to look after his parents. “The yearning to speak the language fluently remained.”

Dominic now learns the language online. “I had promised Madam Claire that I would use these books for the betterment of society and that is why I have started the library. These will be of help to students.” He has contacted schools and language departments of colleges to spread the word.