“Nothing compares to Chennai”: Kapil Dev on his favourite cricket ground

November 30, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

“I’m not a good writer. But there’s always somebody who writes that you admire, and they become your hero.”

When World Cup-winning former Team India cricket captain Kapil Dev said these words, the audience broke into thunderous applause. Near him, stood the hero he referenced. author Ramaa Shankar. An unlikely, yet perfectly suited guest, Kapil Dev took to the stage last week in Chennai to launch two of Ramaa’s books – The Hidden Treasure Tales and Memoirs of a Foodie — at an evening hosted by The Duchess Club.

For the former cricketer, being in the city felt like a trip down memory lane. “The biggest thing in life is growth, and growth only takes place when you start travelling, and meeting different people,” he said, before he went on to talk about his connection with the city. Chennai, according to him, is a ‘lovable place’.

“I have been coming here since I was in school, and this place is very kind to me. I always perform well here. Someone asked me which my favourite ground is, and I said nothing compares to Chennai,” he said, to loud cheers from the cricket fans in the packed audience. From being asked to sign an autograph for their children at home, and questions about his career statistics, everyone in the audience wanted to soak in the cricketing legacy that Kapil Dev’s presence signified.

The cricketing legend finds a place in the book, The Hidden Treasure Tales, which chronicles the country’s rich history, stories, and the lives of people who shaped the nation. “Everyone wants to read about superheroes, but India has so many legends. Kapil Dev is one among them. While we know about his cricketing career, I’ve documented his philanthropic efforts through his NGO Khushii which has been helping educate girl children,” said Ramaa.

A bevy of guests, including actors Revathi and Samyuktha Hornad and singer Shibani Kashyap came together with Kapil Dev to launch her other book — Memoirs of a Foodie. Ramaa is quick to clarify that this isn’t limited to recipes or favourite foods, but traces the journeys of a number of people and their encounters with food. “You may remember your mother’s cooking, or remember a dish made specially during a festival at home. Samyuktha, Revathi, Shibani, Kapil and a host of others have shared their memoirs with me, which I have documented through this book,” she explains.

Dealing with universal themes, both books are for readers of all ages.

Memoirs of a foodie is priced at ₹ 249 and The Hidden Treasure tales is priced at ₹ 299. Both books are available on amazon.in.