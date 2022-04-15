Life & Style

Watch | No power, clay fridge to store vegetables

The Hindu BureauApril 15, 2022 12:28 IST
A video on an earthen refrigerator that can keep vegetables fresh for up to four days

Meet M. Sivasamy, a potter based in Karumathampatti near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu . He has built a clay refrigerator that can be used to store vegetables fresh for up to four days. He calls it the ‘earthen refrigerator’.

The earthen refrigerator comes in two sizes - two feet and two-and-a-half feet in length. It is priced at ₹1,600 and ₹1,800 and can be shipped across India.

