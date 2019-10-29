Nila House: Inside Jaipur’s blue project

In a busy corner of the Pink City, blue is taking over the landscape. Offset by lime-plastered white walls, men and women dressed in varying shades of indigo — from pale cornflower to deep cobalt — wend their way between hangers weighed down by cerulean silhouettes, and displays of teal-trimmed pottery. In a back room, a marble tub is full of indigo leaves fermenting, while on a wall opposite neat squares of cloth dyed indigo show how the hue changes each time it is dipped.

Just a few years ago, the 1930s bungalow on Prithviraj Road resembled an urban menagerie “overrun with monkeys and strays”. Today, restored and refurbished under the skilful guidance of architect Bijoy Jain of Studio Mumbai, the two-week-old Nila House is a ‘centre of excellence’: a one-of-its-kind experimental space that wants to erase the barriers between designers and artisans. With on-site workshops, artist residencies, research projects, and retail and exhibition spaces, it aims to link our craft, textile and dyeing traditions with contemporary demands.

A display of paperworks inspired by indigo at the Nila Platform room

Fluid learning

Earlier this year, in July, when Jaipur was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s list of seven World Heritage Sites, it was applauded for maintaining “its local commercial, artisanal and cooperative traditions”. However, as Anuradha Singh, head of Nila House, shares, “Crafts and textiles have become a commodity now and it needs to turn back. The value of what we buy, what we wear, and what the artisans create needs to be discovered again.”

The 10,608-sq ft space — built around a central, open-to-the-sky courtyard, paved with sandstone and flanked by finial-topped columns — is fluid, with workrooms bleeding into experiential areas equipped with looms, block printing tables and dyeing units. Elsewhere, a textile archive (see box), a ‘vault’ (with stock sourced from around the country) and a library anchor it to the needs of research, development and collaborations.

“From researchers and designers to weavers, students and even botanists, we want to put everyone on the same platform to share knowledge,” says Singh, who has previously worked on multi-arts centres such as the Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur. “We want to connect the dots. I think this is what is going to make a larger impact.”

Indigo leaves fermenting in the marble tub

An English intervention

The project is part of the Lady Bamford Foundation, a charitable initiative of (multinational corporation) JCB, formed by British entrepreneur and philanthropist Carole Bamford. “Lady Bamford has had a connect with India for over 40 years, and with her love for textiles and crafts, she’s always had this dream to conserve, promote and strengthen artisanal communities,” says Singh, adding, “She believes, as do I, that the people in our country take these traditions for granted.”

At the moment, though every surface at Nila tells a ‘blue’ story — reflecting its name and India’s oldest natural dye, with a 4,000-year-old legacy — going forward, they will work with other natural dyes and a variety of handloom fabrics.

A pared down presentation of indigo dyeing in one of the workrooms

The team is already at work, identifying weaving clusters and designers to collaborate with for their next collection. Meanwhile, in the underground vault, weavers from Gujarat exhibit bolts of khadi, a cotton yarn spinner works in one of the workrooms, and in the two retail/exhibition spaces at the front of the house, the inaugural collection, by UK-based designer Anna Valentine, is on display. “We are open to tourism [people can walk in off the street to see artisans and designers at work], too, since ours is an experiential space. But research and experimentation will always come first,” says Singh, stating that travelling exhibitions and showcases at art fairs are also in the pipeline.

Details: nilajaipur.com

A photo wall depicting how Nila House looked before Bijoy Jain's intervention

Rock, paper, mortar At Nila, Jain takes forward his minimal, sustainable aesthetic. Over two years, the Mumbai-based architect stripped the structure to reveal its original skeleton — “breaking down walls [added over time] to open up the space” — and then restored it using local materials and techniques. For example, he used a mortar made from gud (jaggery), methi (fenugreek seeds) and guggal gondh (sap) to waterproof the walls and protect it from termites. In some rooms, natural indigo was mixed with lime to bring subtle colour to the walls. Copper tubes encase wiring, while his attention to detail can be seen in the Karoli stone steps (the Tancha texture found in Rajasthan’s forts are replicated here using a stone-carving chisel) and sandstone pillars restored to its original dusky pink. Even the bathrooms haven’t escaped his eye, where marble runs up walls, curves on to lintels and encases the door, to give it clean lines and plenty of light.

Indigo-dyed and clamp-printed designs by Anna Valentine

Valentine’s indigo diaries For her debut collection for Nila, Valentine created a collection of contemporary European silhouettes inspired by the clothing of Georgia O’keeffe (the American artist often wore indigo-dyed pieces) using Indian techniques and textiles. The British designer says she intentionally used three fabrics — handspun-handwoven cotton, handloom linen and lightweight silk — “to highlight the possibilities of indigo and the texture created by stitch work”. Besides surface embellishments like kantha and jali (used as a linking stitch on racerback vests), she also worked with layering. “The coat and artist’s smock consist of five layers of fabric hand-stitched together to create more sculptural shapes with volume. The pieces were dyed after the stitch work, which introduced an interesting patina,” she says. The next six months will see the Nila team building into the indigo collection.

Inside the textile archive