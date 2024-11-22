ADVERTISEMENT

Nike unveils Vomero 18, its latest road running shoes

Published - November 22, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Nike has introduced the Vomero 18, its latest road running shoe designed for comfort and performance that will be out early next year

John Xavier

The Nike Vomero lineup is focused on cushioning | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nike has introduced the Vomero 18, its latest road running shoe designed for comfort and performance. Featuring a dual-foam system of ZoomX and ReactX cushioning, the Vomero 18 offers plushness with a 46mm stack height — the tallest in the line’s history, up by 6mm from its predecessor.

“The Vomero 18 offers every runner — from the everyday to the elite — an ultra-comfortable, supportive ride that helps them achieve their goals,” said Ashley Campbell, Nike’s Running Footwear Product Manager.

The shoes feature enhanced rocker geometry, making heel-to-toe transitions smoother. And for the first time, Nike is extending the Vomero lineup for kids.

Nike has three distinct categories of road running shoes - the Vomero lineup is focused on cushioning, the Pegasus targets responsiveness and return, and the Structure lineup builds stable cushioning.

“We’ve simplified our lineup to focus on cushioning — a timeless need for runners,” said Marian Dougherty, Senior Director of Global Running Footwear at Nike.

“This helps guide athletes to the right ride for their unique preferences and goals.”

The Nike Vomero 18 will be available globally on February 27, 2025, through nike.com and select retailers.

