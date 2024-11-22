 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Nike unveils Vomero 18, its latest road running shoes

Nike has introduced the Vomero 18, its latest road running shoe designed for comfort and performance that will be out early next year

Published - November 22, 2024 01:31 pm IST

John Xavier
The Nike Vomero lineup is focused on cushioning

The Nike Vomero lineup is focused on cushioning | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nike has introduced the Vomero 18, its latest road running shoe designed for comfort and performance. Featuring a dual-foam system of ZoomX and ReactX cushioning, the Vomero 18 offers plushness with a 46mm stack height — the tallest in the line’s history, up by 6mm from its predecessor.

“The Vomero 18 offers every runner — from the everyday to the elite — an ultra-comfortable, supportive ride that helps them achieve their goals,” said Ashley Campbell, Nike’s Running Footwear Product Manager.

Adidas Ultraboost Light Review | An almost everyday city road running mate

The shoes feature enhanced rocker geometry, making heel-to-toe transitions smoother. And for the first time, Nike is extending the Vomero lineup for kids.

Nike has three distinct categories of road running shoes - the Vomero lineup is focused on cushioning, the Pegasus targets responsiveness and return, and the Structure lineup builds stable cushioning.

“We’ve simplified our lineup to focus on cushioning — a timeless need for runners,” said Marian Dougherty, Senior Director of Global Running Footwear at Nike.

“This helps guide athletes to the right ride for their unique preferences and goals.”

The Nike Vomero 18 will be available globally on February 27, 2025, through nike.com and select retailers.

Published - November 22, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / lifestyle and leisure / fashion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.