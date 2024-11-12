New water rides and adventure rides at the water theme park in Mettupalayam

My heart races but I am gazing at the open sky and cloud kissed mountains. The wind blows through my hair, and the world below seems both distant and surreal. I have just been launched into the air at breakneck speed and the view from a certain height is an intense ‘butterflies in my stomach’ moment. I am aware that the harness will keep me safe but I feel vulnerable. The unforgettable experience of bungee ejection, a variant of the popular bungee jumping, leaves me craving for more.

I am at Black Thunder Theme Park, considered Asia’s largest water theme park nestled in the foothills of The Nilgiris in Mettupalayam that offers a variety of water rides, adrenaline-pumping dry rides, bungee jumping and attractions like haunted house, and the Jurassic Jungle. Started by Vincent Adaikalaraj, son of L Adaikalaraj, former Member of the Parliament, the park recently completed its 25th anniversary. “When I was travelling in the US, I visited the Wilde Rivers Water Park and thought of replicating the same in India,” says Vincent Adaikalaraj, executive director of LA group, about how the idea came about, adding that though most visitors enjoy water games, a number of dry games have been added to keep up with the demand.

We take a quick tour of the hunter club game bay, enter the mirror maze only to get lost and gear up for an exhilarating 5D theatre experience. Just like in an aeroplane, it is compulsory to fasten the seat belts and sport 3D-glasses. Once set on a specially designed seat, there’s a slight shake and then begins the roller-coaster ride through the rails knocking off boulders, and as we move up, down, left and right in sync with the movie, the hall erupts with loud cheers.

We stop by the aquarium, an added attraction at the park, and say hello to a baby tortoise, ostrich, camel and exotic birds along the way before taking the toy train and soaking up picturesque views — of misty mountains, a man-made lake abuzz with boating, and lush greenery. While children can try artificial wall climbing and tyre climbing, adults can choose from 360 degree cycling, and zip line. We also hop on to a caterpillar train and give out collective sighs at twists and turns.

After a hearty lunch of schezwan noodles and honey chilli chicken at Avana Resort, we set off checking out water games involving a number of thrilling slides and pool. At the thunder fountain we enjoy the showers and dance to the beats of music. “We added adventure sports while dry games are risky and time consuming. When there is a crowd of 4000 inside the park, only 50 percent can enjoy dry games while with water games, everyone can take a plunge,” explains Vincent.

However, for the summer, they will be adding more rides in adventure sports and water games. “In water games, the concept is about soft landing where we will be using less water and more rides which will open in January. We are renovating kids’ rides too. We have some dry rides like Ferris Wheel coming up for children,” he adds.

As the park, spread across 45 acres, can take in a maximum of 10,000 people, safety is a priority. “During peak season, we get a crowd of 6000. We get school students from places like Hyderabad, Punjab and Mumbai. There are minimal risks in water sports. We have a filtration plant, but still people with sensitive skin might have some difficulties. Since there is so much water around they just have to watch their step. We are constantly taking feedback, learning, and upgrading ourselves,” says Vincent.

Though tourism got a big boost after the pandemic, the industry is labour intensive, he reasons. “We have over 400 employees and there are days when there is very less crowd. But, we have to keep going. As long as people are having fun, we feel good. We are adding speed slides, aqua bowl, twister, free fall water rides soon.”

We dive into the waters at the family pool, and at exclusive pools for women and children. While Lucky Falls, an artificial waterfall with larger than life installation draws the crowds, it is the wave pool where we happily splash around the artificially triggered waves. As we ride the waves, rains begin and we dash off to Avana Resort and leave the rides for another day.

The park is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm. For details, call 9894459115/ 9789188866

