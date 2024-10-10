Where to soak in Navaratri festivities in Thiruvananthapuram

Classical music and dance concerts, garba nights, cultural programmes, religious events, golu arrangement... Navaratri has all these and much more to offer. Step out and soak in the Navaratri festivities as the celebrations reach its peak.

Gods come calling

The Navaratri festivities in Thiruvananthapuram begin from across its border, from the Padmanabhapuram Palace of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, to be exact. It is from here that the idols of Munnoottinanga, Kumara Swami and Saraswathi are brought to the capital city with pomp and pageantry in keeping with an age-old tradition. The ceremonial procession is received officially in the presence of ministers representing the Government of Kerala, officials from Devaswom Board and other departments.

Till the end of the nine-day festivities, the idols are kept at various temples for worship. Head to Chenthitta Devi Temple to pay obeisance to the idol of Munnoottinanga from Suchindram placed in a special chamber; Aryasala Devi Temple is where the idol of Kumara Swami from Velimala and a huge silver horse are worshipped; Navaratri Mandapam, a heritage structure near Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple is where the idol of Saraswathi and a sacred sword are placed during the festival.

Divine music

Navaratri Mandapam, where the idol of Saraswathi is kept, hosts one of the oldest music festivals in India, the Navaratri Sangeethotsavam, featuring reputed musicians. The musicians render kritis composed by Maharaja Swathi Thirunal, a musician, composer and patron of arts. Each day is dedicated to a kriti in a particular raga.

The festival is unique in that the mandapam burns bright in the light of oil lamps and not electric bulbs. The musicians and audience have to follow a dress code. No applause is allowed. The concert begins at 6pm and ends at 8.30pm, at the ring of a bell. Those who are unable to get into the Mandapam, sit on the steps leading to the eastern entrance of the Padmanabha Swamy Temple, to enjoy the concerts.

Art and entertainment

If you want to capture the vibe of the season, head to the precincts of Poojappura Mandapam, which is packed these days with people coming to pray at the Saraswathi Devi Temple or to watch cultural programmes held every evening as part of the Navarathri dance and music festival. The trade fair and amusement park are added attractions.

The Mandapam is also where thousands of tiny tots are initiated into the world of letters.

This is also the time when most of the temples, dance schools and cultural organisations conduct dance and cultural programmes featuring up-and-coming talents. Like Lalithambika Sangeetha Natya Sabha at Edappazhinji, where the Navaratri Festival is on. Also, check out the elaborate Bomma Kolu display here featuring over 5,000 dolls till October 13 (9387217514).

Bengali touch

Durga Puja is the biggest celebration of the Bengali community in Thiruvananthapuram. Trivandrum Bengalee Association (TBA) has been at the forefront in organising the event for the last 54 years. Organised in association with Vivekananda Centenary Memorial Institute, this year’s festivities have already commenced at Hassan Marikar Hall, near AKG Centre. As in previous years, artisans had come down from Bengal to make the five idols installed at the Hall.

While pujas are conducted in the morning, evenings come alive with cultural programmes. “This year we have an all-women committee heading the Association and so we wanted to focus on women in the events. Our presentations this year revolve around women or showcase women’s perspective,” says Maitrali Maiti, secretary of TBA. Among the programmes is a dance drama, Bhanusimher Padavali, based on lyrical poems written by Rabindranath Tagore in Brajabuli language when he was 16. “For the first time, members are presenting Bengali folk fusion songs to showcase the rich music culture of Bengal,” Maitrali adds. Also, like every year, there will be Bengali food festival this year too (on October 12, 7pm).

Let’s do the Garba

Navaratri is also about dressing up and getting on the dance floor, to play garba or dandiya.

The Gujarati community in Thiruvananthapuram come together every year to play the garba under the auspices of Shree Gujarati Samaj. This year they have been gathering at Avittam Thirunal Grantha Sala on Manacaud-Attukal road every evening 9pm to 10.30pm, dancing in groups.

Meanwhile, dandiya events open for the public have been increasing as years go by. While last week saw programmes at O by Tamara and Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, the malls are hosting events on October 11.

“There is a huge patronage for dandiya performances now and so we are having a dandiya competition this time. Since there is a prize money to be won for the top three teams (₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000) we hope to see tough contest. A team should have five members. There is no age limit or registration fee,” says Parvathy Nair, station-in-charge, Red FM, which is organising Dandiya Night at Lulu Mall from 6pm onwards (8089850888). Mall of Travancore is hosting Dandiya Utsav which will be open for all on October 11 from 6.30pm onwards (8589012525).

Hotel South Park is organising a Dandiya Night for women and children on October 12, from 5.30pm onwards. General tickets are priced ₹700 and ₹1,200 for kids and adults respectively. Premium tickets cost ₹1,350 and ₹2,000. Contact: 9446969847.

