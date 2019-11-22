Naturalist Balachandran V has been documenting dragonflies and damselflies, which are bio-indicators of the environment

With its iridescent, translucent wings, the black and azure damselfly skittered on the water and rose again. Ignoring several admirers training their lens on his slender body, he fluttered in the air and dipped again to merely skim the water before rising again, its gossamer wings flashing in a ray of sunlight that had penetrated the dark Myristica swamps in the forests of Kulathupuzha. The damselfly pranced around, its blue blue-black abdomen identifying it as the Myristica Sapphire (Calocypha laidlawi), which thrives in the highly sensitive ecosystem deep in the woods of Kerala and Karnataka.

Myristica Sapphire aka Calocypha laidlawi | Photo Credit: V Balachandran

“This dragonfly, a favourite of mine, was first found in this habitat. The common name of Calocypha laidlawi, as given by unknown authors, must have been based on the fact that it was first discovered in the Myristica swamps. It can be now seen near forest streams in well-wooded areas. In fact, this type of swamp was first reported by the late Krishnamoorthy, a Conservator of Forests in Kerala in the sixties, in the valleys of Shendurney, Kulathupuzha and Anchal. And this damselfly is on the IUCN red list of threatened species,” explains Balachandran V, a.k.a. Thumbi appooppan. For more than a decade, the ardent birder and photographer has been focussing on these fragile-looking creatures, collectively known as odonata, comprising dragonflies and damselflies.

Balachandran V | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Bio-indicators, dragonflies in their larval stages live in water and are voracious predators and can eat anything they can grasp, including tadpoles, small fish and mosquito larvae among others. Balachandran says that certain dragonflies and damsels inhabit uncontaminated water deep in the woods. “So, during a survey of odonates, when we record the presence of certain dragonflies near that water body and then find that they are missing in the next survey, that is a sure indicator of water pollution,” explains Balachandran.

Lesser Blue Wing | Photo Credit: Balachandran V

He adds that during a three-day survey of odonata in the Silent Valley National Park, the team was saddened to find certain species missing. He fears that the unseasonal rain may have affected the life cycle of the dragonflies and damselflies in the area since the eggs and the larvae of odonata spent a large time in the water. “Habitat destruction and loss of water sources are some of the main reasons why we rarely see odonata in urban areas now. Once, the capital city was green and encircled by paddy fields and woods. As the city began expanding, the wet lands were filled up and buildings came up. That is why many children in the city would have rarely seen one although the ‘thumbi’ (dragonfly) is a celebrated theme in folklore and children’s literature,” he adds.

Malabar Torrent Dart | Photo Credit: Balachandran V

The keen naturalist adds that following dragonflies and damsels is one way of opening the door to nature conservation and making students aware of our fragile eco-system. “That is why during seminars and workshop, we invite students, especially of forestry, because they are going to be the ones who are going to share this information with visitors to the forest,” he adds. He also makes it a point to share his experience with children, thus earning the moniker ‘thumbi appooppan’ (dragonfly grandfather).

Travancore Bambootail | Photo Credit: Balachandran V

In his case, it was his father, Viswanathan Nair, a conservator of forests, who planted in him a life-long fascination for Nature. During his college days, KK Neelakantan, one of the pioneering ornithologists of Kerala, was teaching in University College and many young birders were mentored by him. It did not take long for the ardent naturalist to become a green activist and he worked closely with those battling to preserve Silent Valley and to green hills sides in Attappady.

For the record FC Fraser’s book The Fauna of British India, written in the early thirties was perhaps the first documentation of odonata in India

Keralathile Thumbikal by KC Kiran and David Raju is perhaps a first-of-its-kind book in Malayalam and remains a definitive work to identify dragonflies and damsels in Kerala.

There are around 165 species of dragonflies and damselflies in Kerala

The first dragonfly survey held in the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in 2017 led to the re-discovery of the dragonfly Hemicordulia asiatica in Kerala after 80 years

Society for Odonate Studies (SOS), based in Kerala, is devoted to the exclusive study of dragonflies and damselflies.

SOS has conducted several surveys in the wildlife sanctuaries of the state and has organised workshops and training programmes on the subject

The birder and photographer remembers that evening when he entered the enchanting but complex world of dragonflies. One evening, at his heritage home at Aristo Junction, he saw a couple of dragonflies dart into his house when a gecko pounced on one. As Balachandran picked up his camera to click, he wondered what species it was. “There were not many books on dragonflies, so I asked around. One thing led to another and I was captivated by these seemingly fragile but tough creatures that flit in and out of our landscapes. Suddenly, a world opened up before my eyes. Nature is always like that. If you start noticing something, it is like a window opening to a new world. I was fascinated by many of their qualities that seemed to closely resemble those of human beings. Aggressive and territorial, they can be extremely competitive too, all of which reminds me of human beings,” adds Balachandran.

Tricoloured Marsh Hawk | Photo Credit: Balachandran V

He started going out with the late Kiran CG, who with David Raju, co-authored perhaps the only authoritative book in Malayalam on odonata. He became acquainted with the many organisations studying them and participated in surveys.

He is not alone in his fascination for these winged creatures. A Facebook page, Dragonflies of Kerala, is devoted to the 1,500-plus followers of dragonflies and damselflies in Kerala. “Over the last five to six years, there has been an increase in interest in these creatures. We assume that in urban areas, it is difficult to find creatures of the wild. But what we often forget that any green patch is usually teeming with life,” he says.

As an example, he adds that on a vacant plot of land adjacent to his house, he identified more than 42 kinds of spiders there. While spiders and other organisms do fascinate him, it is odonta that inspires the poet in him to pen: “How strange, beautiful, this dream! Dragonflies dancing, resting - All over me!”

EXPERT OPINION

Dr KA Subramanian, scientist with the Zoological Survey of India, says:

“The best time to follow dragonflies in South India is during the monsoon, from the time of the summer showers to the end of the North-east monsoon (June to November). Sunny, warm mornings are ideal to see them at work.”

“A good number of dragonflies indicate a healthy ecosystem. They require both the aquatic and terrestrial habitat for their life-cycle and are very sensitive to any changes in the environment.”

“My favourite is the Mayil thumbi or the Stream Glory (Neurobasis chinensis), called so for its colourful markings, resembling the peacock. It is found in hill streams.”