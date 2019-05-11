A SLOW CLAP FORJAY

When the children of a government-aided school in Ponekkara returned to class one Monday, they were overjoyed to find their dull and dirty classroom looking bright and beautiful. As were the children in a Mumbai slum to see doodles, birds, clouds and butterflies on the walls. The Perch, a library for street kids in New Delhi that functioned out of a basement space, was also overhauled and spruced up.

This initiative, launched by Jayakrishnan Pillai’s company Slow Claps, is aptly called My Classroom Campaigns and combines social causes with building brands.

Tell a human story

Jay, as he is popularly known, always has cans of paints, brushes, gloves, aprons, caps and eye-protection goggles in his car’s boot so that his mission of putting smiles on the faces of underprivileged children never comes to a halt. In fact a standing joke between his friends and him is of requests to paint their homes, garage, fence, gates or rooms when they meet. “My company looks at brand building solutions for clients but we don’t want to be just another agency in the rat race. It is important that a brand tells a human story rather than just put up hoardings and bill boards.”

In 2015-16, Jay painted the first school at Ponekkara, which was followed by refurbishing a ‘Teach For India’ classroom in Mumbai, where portions of the walls gave way during the initial cleaning and had to be rebuilt and painted. This got Jay a fair amount of press and a rush of volunteers wanting to participate. “I truly believe there is goodness in people; perceptions may differ and ideas of charity may be different but people want to do good for the world,” says Jay.

After these ventures, he along with friends, volunteers and colleagues painted classrooms in Gujarat, in Vypin and several flood-affected schools — Gothuruthu and Thuruthipuram — in Kerala.

“It’s not just painting but creating art work,” explains Sumi Thomas, Content Head at Slow Claps, adding that Design Head Sreejith PA helps with the drawing and design. One image that is always a part of the refurbished walls is that of Buddha under a tree.

Social service with brand building

Jay has made his philosophy that brand building should go hand in hand with social service an integral part of the entrepreneurial process. In February 2018, he organised The Pink Street Campaign, a three-day cancer awareness event in Karad, Maharashtra, for a Mumbai-based pharma company by roping students to paint on T-shirts and, along with the villagers, created India’s largest hand-printed cancer awareness ribbon, which made it to the Limca Book of Records.

Jay, who studied in a gurukul-like school at Mount Abu and later at Gyan Dhan in Vapi, Gujarat, has fond memories of his teachers and the bright classrooms. His years in school left an indelible impression of security and joy that he now wishes other kids to experience. His other influences have been the people he met while travelling and Ayn Rand’s Fountainhead. “As an individual I cannot change the world but I can endeavour to create boxes of happiness here and there.”

Painting and redoing a classroom costs between ₹12000 and ₹18000 and is done by outlining the figures on the walls and filling them with paint. This is generally done over a weekend so that children have a joyful surprise to help them overcome Monday blues. “The smile on the kids’ faces when they see their colourful classroom is priceless and worth every effort,” he says looking forward to painting many more classrooms and at bringing joy to kids studying in dull uninspiring rooms.

Slow Claps Media: 9567587556