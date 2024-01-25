Musical tribute to India’s achievers

January 25, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST

When creating music for your soul, there are no rules, says Vineet Singh Hukmani. Though his stint with music started during his college days, he became a professional singer-songwriter only in 2021. Within a span of just three years, Hukmani has received tremendous global exposure. With over 13 Grammy submissions, he emerged as the only artist in the world to have nine No.1 singles in the European Radio Top 100s.

The singer-songwriter is currently basking in the success of his newest hit single, ‘Born in Bharat, Born for India’, released ahead of Republic Day, that has been gathering a terrific response.

“It is a tribute to the achievers of our nation — our athletes, armed forces, farmers, technologists, finance people, doctors, our whole workforce — they deserve a song that praises their work and thanks them for their contribution,” says Hukmani.

The song also incorporates a music video generated through artificial intelligence (AI), which shifts the focus on the lyrics and how they are delivered by the ‘eyes’ of the digital life-like characters. “AI is not yet a creative force but a good generative one. Nothing can yet match the creative conceptual originality of the human mind and heart,” says Hukmani.

