Music heals the soul, says Rear Admiral Nirmala Kannan (retired), who has her own Youtube channel

A trailblazer, Rear Admiral Nirmala Kannan (retired) has never let hurdles hamper her from reaching her goals. After a career with several firsts to her credit in the Indian Navy, she settled in Bengaluru.

In an email interview, the doctor and musician talks about her love for music and her new avatar as a singer with her own YouTube channel.

Always in love with music, post her retirement, she became “part of a music group, comprising professionals in other fields comprising doctors, an architect, an entrepreneur and a school director, that sang and gave small performances.”

When the pandemic brought their programmes to a halt, Nirmala’s husband, Vice Admiral B Kannan (retired), suggested the idea of a YouTube channel. “He suggested that I put out a few of the songs that I had recorded much earlier, some that I had done whilst serving in the Indian Navy. To my pleasant surprise, the response was encouraging and so I started doing covers of many of my favourites and posting them online.”

Pros of social media

This is how she introduces herself on her channel Rear Admiral Nirmala Kannan (Retd): “Music has been my passion for over 60 years. I grew up listening to popular English songs on Radio Ceylon initially and thereafter on gramophone records. I am a self-taught rhythm guitarist and usually accompany myself whilst singing... My post-retirement pastime continues to be music.”

Talking about the advantage of social media, she says YouTube helped her make good friends, rediscover long-lost ones and renew contact with schoolmates from over 50 years ago.

“I have also been invited to give public performances. So far, I have done live shows at Kolkata, New Delhi, Colombo, Ooty, Coimbatore, Kochi, Salem and twice at Bengaluru.”

Although she has not been formally trained in Carnatic or Western music, Nirmala recalls her mother telling her that she started singing very early in life. Her first stage performance was at the age of four at St Mary’s School, Pune.

A member of Meempat Tharavad in Malappuram, Nirmala had her schooling in different places in India as her father was an Army officer.

She reminisces that her mother would listen to a lot of Malayalam singers — P Leela, P Susheela, S Janaki and Yesudas.

Any songs that she remember? “The songs I do remember singing along with are ‘Periyare, Periyare...’, ‘Kadalin akkare ponore’, ‘Maanasa maine varu’, ‘Aayiram kannumayi’, Oru mukham mathram kannil’ etc. My mother who went to college at Mangalore in the late 1940s had a fair knowledge of western music and enjoyed listening to English songs,” she recalls.

She adds: “Me and my older sister Nirupama Rao (former Foreign Secretary of India) loved listening to English songs on the radio. In fact, Radio Ceylon was a staple during after-school hours.”

She did not give up on music even while pursuing her medical studies and during her stint in the Navy. “Many doctors are fond of music and I have colleagues who are great instrumentalists and vocalists. Music heals the soul and I think doctors know that very well! It is a great stress buster! During my career in the Navy, I was fortunate to meet several music lovers and great performers thereby giving me an opportunity to nurture my love for the medium.”

Favourite songs

She also got opportunities to perform with the Naval Symphonic Orchestra, which boosted her confidence. “I keep my interest in music alive by listening to both retro and modern songs and I find that many youngsters are doing renditions of the ‘oldies’, which goes to show that good music never dies!”

Nirmala says her favourite singers are those who not only have voices that appeal to her, but also sing songs with meaningful lyrics. “I, therefore, like Joan Baez, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, The BeeGees, Kris Kristofferson, Tina Turner and Celine Dion.”

She says that social media is a platform that gives a person instant viewership and there are many amateur singers who are uploading their content. “But what is wonderful is that both the young and the old have an avenue to showcase their skills. There are some brilliant finds, and my message to all of them is never stop doing what you like. It may not be to everybody’s liking and may not get you the recognition you desire, but carry on as long as it keeps you happy! A message for seniors like me is ‘You’re never too old to realise your potential’ and ‘You’re not done yet’!

