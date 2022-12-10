Mumbai hosts Spotify’s ‘Rap 91’ music fest

December 10, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

Music streaming platform Spotify’s popular hip hop playlist will go live with ‘Rap 91’ in Mumbai on December 11

Anasuya Menon

Rapper King | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Some of India’s popular rappers and hop hop artists are set for a grand show in Mumbai on Sunday as Spotify presents its ‘Rap 91’ playlist live. 

‘Rap 91 Live’ will be a celebration of hip hop, says the music streaming platform. It will feature over 20 artists — both established and emerging — from across India. The event promises to offer a heady blend of hip hop music, culture, and graffiti art. 

Organisers say the event brings together artists with diverse styles and sensibilities. The line up includes Emiway Bantai, King, Raja Kumari, Parimal Shais feat Hanumankind, MC Couper, Dabzee, Killa K, and more. 

‘Rap 91 Live’ will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on December 11 at 6pm.

