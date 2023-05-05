Yulu Wynn launched

May 05, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Shared electric mobility company Yulu has launched its first personal electric two-wheeler — the Wynn — at an introductory price of ₹55,555 with a one year warranty from the date of purchase. Online bookings are open for the Wynn at ₹999 (fully refundable). Deliveries are to begin from mid-May. After the introductory period, the Wynn will be available at a price of ₹59,999.

The Wynn is an electric two-wheeler aimed at last-mile mobility but like most other options out there, it can be purchased for personal use. It incorporates features such as keyless access, family sharing (Yulu allows you to share the Wynn with up to five members) and location tracking. The Wynn has an accessible 740mm seat height and a diminutive wheelbase of just 1,200mm, with a maximum payload of 100kg.

The Wynn’s battery can be replaced at any battery-swapping station on the Yuma Energy network. Customers can also purchase a portable charger accessory for home charging. On a full charge, the Wynn has a claimed range of 68km (IDC). To get access to the Yuma network for the Yulu Wynn’s battery pack you need to pay a subscription fee, much like the Bounce Infinity E1.

The Wynn can be purchased with accessories such as a set of rear view mirrors (it ships without these because it is not a registered vehicle), a centre stand, rear carrier, mobile holder and a helmet. All Yulu products are made by Bajaj Auto’s electric subsidiary, Chetak Technologies Limited.